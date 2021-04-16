Vow secures second Safesteril contract this month Oslo Stock Exchange: VOW





A large listed steel maker in India is partnering with Vow to diversify its business and enter the lucrative spice industry, a mainstay of India’s exports and economy. As part of this partnership, ETIA, a subsidiary of Vow ASA, will deliver a Safesteril spice sterilization unit worth around 0.55 million euros. The unit has the capacity to process 1.5 tonnes of product per hour and will be used to sterilize chili, turmeric, seeds and grains. The spice processing plant will be operational by the end of this year. This second contract won by ETIA this month reminds us once again of the versatility of our proprietary and patented Spirajoule technology and its relevance in a wide range of industrial applications, said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA. In Safesteril systems, the Vows patented Spirajoule electric heating screw in combination with saturated steam removes pathogens and reduces the total amount of microorganisms in the product. Since 2003, ETIA has delivered nearly 100 such systems to customers around the world, which represents significant after-sales potential for the company. India is one of the largest producers of spices in the world and therefore constitutes an important market for ETIA Safesteril. Several large Indian companies are now entering the spice industry. Vows Spirajoule technology is a key component in a wide range of other Vow products and systems, including Biogreen solutions which are used for waste recovery and production of CO2 neutral energy and biogenic carbon (non-fossil ). Our Biogreen process has many applications which are potentially very relevant to our customers’ steelmaking activities as well, and we look forward to exploring other areas of cooperation with them in the future, said Badin. For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin CEO

ASA wish

Phone: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: [email protected] About Vow ASA At Vow and our Scanship and Etia subsidiaries, we are passionate about pollution prevention. Our world-leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which treats waste and purifies sewage. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge treatment, waste management and biogas production on land. Our ambitions go further than that. Using our advanced technologies and solutions, we transform waste into biogenic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into high-value fuel, clean energy and pyro-carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and fully documented, and our ability to deliver is well proven. They are essential to end waste and stop pollution. Based in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (symbol VOW of January 13, 2020). This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos