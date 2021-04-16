Vow secures second Safesteril contract this month Oslo Stock Exchange: VOW

A large listed steel maker in India is partnering with Vow to diversify its business and enter the lucrative spice industry, a mainstay of India’s exports and economy. As part of this partnership, ETIA, a subsidiary of Vow ASA, will deliver a Safesteril spice sterilization unit worth around 0.55 million euros.
The unit has the capacity to process 1.5 tonnes of product per hour and will be used to sterilize chili, turmeric, seeds and grains. The spice processing plant will be operational by the end of this year.
This second contract won by ETIA this month reminds us once again of the versatility of our proprietary and patented Spirajoule technology and its relevance in a wide range of industrial applications, said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.
In Safesteril systems, the Vows patented Spirajoule electric heating screw in combination with saturated steam removes pathogens and reduces the total amount of microorganisms in the product. Since 2003, ETIA has delivered nearly 100 such systems to customers around the world, which represents significant after-sales potential for the company.
India is one of the largest producers of spices in the world and therefore constitutes an important market for ETIA Safesteril. Several large Indian companies are now entering the spice industry.
Vows Spirajoule technology is a key component in a wide range of other Vow products and systems, including Biogreen solutions which are used for waste recovery and production of CO2 neutral energy and biogenic carbon (non-fossil ).
Our Biogreen process has many applications which are potentially very relevant to our customers’ steelmaking activities as well, and we look forward to exploring other areas of cooperation with them in the future, said Badin.
