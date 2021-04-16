Google misled consumers about data collection – Australian Watchdog





A 3D printed Google logo can be seen in this illustration taken on April 12, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

The Australian federal court ruled that Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOGL.O) had misled some consumers about personal location data collected via Android mobile devices, the country’s competition regulator said on Friday. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it was seeking declarations and sanctions from Google, although it did not specify an amount. “This is an important victory for consumers, especially anyone concerned about their online privacy, as the court ruling sends a strong message to Google and others that large companies should not not mislead their clients, ACCC President Rod Sims said in a statement. The case revolves around specific Google metrics related to its collection of location data, its location history and “web and app activity.” The court ruled that Google falsely claimed that it could only collect information from the location history setting on users’ devices between January 2017 and December 2018. (https://bit.ly/3ge5RjX) A setting to control web and app activity, when enabled, also allowed Google to collect, store, and use data and was enabled by default on devices. Users were not told that turning off location history, but leaving the “Web and app activity” setting turned on would allow Google to continue collecting data, the court found. The court will have to decide what it considers a violation and the number of violations, but the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) quoted ACCC Chairman Rod Simms as saying the regulator would seek a penalty of “several millions “. A Google spokesperson said the company is looking at its options. “The tribunal has rejected many of the ACCC’s general claims. We disagree with the remaining findings and are currently examining our options, including a possible appeal,” the spokesperson said. The tech giant has been embroiled in legal action in Australia in recent months as the government mulled over and later passed legislation to force Google and Facebook (FB.O) to pay media companies for content on their platforms. Read more Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos