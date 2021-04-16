London Stock Exchange owner braces for backlash as adviser urges wage revolt | Economic news





The odds of a major revolt against the boss of the London Stock Exchange (LSEG) wage package have shrunk after an influential advisory group recommended opposing it. Sky News has learned that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has urged investors to vote against LSEG’s compensation report following its decision to give CEO David Schwimmer a 25% increase in his base salary. The recommendation means that a substantial minority of the company’s shareholders will likely vote against Mr Schwimmer’s salary deal, city sources say. Picture:

David Schwimmer was paid $ 6.9million last year

If a great revolt materializes, it would be the latest in a series of rebellions at company meetings this year, as institutions beef up in anger at the behavior of boards of directors in the wake of the pandemic. LSEG has decided to increase Mr Schwimmer’s salary by more than £ 200,000 following his $ 27 billion takeover of data provider Refinitiv. Institutional shareholders are generally wary of executive salary increases triggered by transformational transactions before they have produced evidence of the cost savings and strategic benefits promised. LSEG shares suffered their biggest daily decline in 20 years last month when the company said it would cost more than expected to integrate Refinitiv. Nonetheless, investors widely welcomed the combination from LSEG and Refinitiv, propelling stocks to record highs and giving the company a market capitalization of nearly £ 39 billion. Mr Schwimmer received a total of £ 6.9million last year, up from £ 2.5million in 2019. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



London Stock Exchange boss warns of ‘damaging’ distortion

Voting at this month’s annual meeting is advisory rather than binding. A spokesperson for the company said on Friday: “The acquisition of Refinitiv by LSEG has transformed the company into a significantly larger, more complex and truly global company. “After careful consideration and extensive consultation with major shareholders, the Compensation Committee proposed an increase in base salary for David Schwimmer to reflect the increased responsibilities and scope of the role. “Taking into account the comments received from shareholders, the committee also decided to increase the minimum shareholding requirement for the CEO. “LSEG delivered strong financial results, demonstrating strong operational resilience and we look forward to engaging with shareholders at our next AGM.” Glass Lewis, another proxy advisor, recommended voting in favor of the compensation resolution.

