Business
Chinese regulator says poor loan managers’ operations are stable
China’s financial regulator said operations atChina Huarong Asset Management Co. is normal and the company has sufficient liquidity, which marks the first categorical comments aimed at allaying investor concerns over the financial health of the country’s largest distress loan manager.
The company is actively cooperating with its auditor and will complete its annual report as soon as possible, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement. Huarong’s dollar bond maturing in November hit session highs.
The silence of Huarong and regulators on the fate of the company has baffled investors from Hong Kong to London who are seeking more details on its financial difficulties, its overhaul plan and the regulatory position in the face of the fate of the largest loan manager. in trouble owned by the state of China.
Huarong, which has $ 42 billion in debt, has rocked Asian credit markets since it missed the March deadline to release its 2020 results. The company was already in the shadows after its former president, Lai Xiaomin, was executed earlier this year after being convicted of bribery. Under his leadership, Huarong expanded into areas such as securities trading and trusts, moving significantly away from the company’s original mandate to help banks get rid of bad debt.
Huarong’s dollar bond maturing in November climbed 4.3 cents on the dollar to 82.6 cents at 5:35 p.m. in Hong Kong. His return, which approached 100% on Thursday, was 39%.
The company reiterated on Thursday that it had “adequate” liquidity and had repaid all bonds that fell due on time. It has funds for the full repayment of a S $ 600 million ($ 450 million) offshore note due April 27, said a person with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. Huarong’s onshore securities unit wired funds to repay a local bond maturing on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.
The struggling bad debt manager’s bonds rebounded from record lows.
Still, it’s a drop in the ocean and it won’t allay investor concerns. Huarong has domestic and offshore debt equivalent to $ 42 billion, of which $ 17.1 billion by the end of 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Huarong counts Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund among its shareholders, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has collapsed 67% since its listing.
Hu Jianzhong, chief supervisor of Huarong, said at an event in Beijing on Friday that China would see more difficulties in the market for the disposal of questionable assets over the next three to five years, as the volume of questionable assets will rise while prices fall. Hu did not mention Huarong’s debt situation in the speech and declined to comment on the company’s bond repayment plan or the timing of its annual report on the sidelines of the event.
The country’s struggling loan managers face mounting pressure as the pandemic has made it more difficult to sell assets, according to a closely watched investigation by China Orient Asset Management Co. released on Friday.
Rising credit losses among managers themselves threaten to hurt earnings and negatively impact their long-term capital strength, said China Orient, one of four public bad loan banks. from the country. He also warned of growing difficulties in dealing with mismatched deadlines, as their commitments are mostly short-term.
Financial sector
Separately, the regulator also revealed on Friday that Chinese banks had seen their NPLs climb to 3.6 trillion yuan ($ 552 billion) as of March 31, up 118.3 billion yuan from the end of the year. of 2020. The NPL ratio fell to 1.89%, 0.02 percentage point lower at the end of 2020.
With the coronavirus largely contained and the economy rebounding, Chinese policymakers have renewed a campaign of debt reduction and risk reduction, especially in tightly managed financial and real estate sectors. Last year’s stimulus measures pushed debt to nearly 280% of annual economic output.
The central bank last month asked major lenders to curb loan growth for the rest of the year after a surge in the first two months that fueled bubble risks, people familiar with the matter said.mentionned.
The economy racked up much of its record debt after the global financial crisis, when it bit into credit to avoid the economic crises ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to curb debt growth, especially in shadow banking, led to higher money market rates and a collapse in government bonds.
– With the help of Charlie Zhu, Dingmin Zhang, Jun Luo and Kevin Kingsbury
(Updates with link in the second and fifth paragraphs.)
