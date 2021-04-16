Warsaw Stock Exchange has come a long way, says CEO The First News





Referring to the current situation, Dietl said WSE is looking for its place in the new mega-trends.

Albert Zawada / PAP

The Chairman of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) praised the rapid progress of the exchange since its opening on April 16, 1991. Marek Dietl, CEO of the exchange, told PAP that the WSE succeeded in joining a group of developed markets in 2018, just 27 years after it began operations. “Let me say something about the international context,” Dietl said. “It took over 50 years for Israel or (South) Korea to join a developed market group. And WSE has managed to do so in the 27 years since joining the group in 2018,” continued Dietl, adding that WSE has had its day. way in no time. “And let us remember that our starting point was terrible, which was raging inflation, a double-digit decline in GDP in 1990 and a lack of capital and private companies,” said the CEO. Referring to the current situation, Dietl said WSE is looking for its place in the new mega-trends. “Companies are no longer looking for capital on the stock exchanges, which are now seen more as an opportunity to withdraw from an investment,” he said. “The exchanges have come a long way – from a place where stocks are traded, to technology companies entering various areas of the financial markets with refined services. Dietl also said the WSE is still catching up. “I think this year we will be launching the first sale of a technology product from our team,” he said. “And that it will help us join the technological arms race,” he added. “We try to find ourselves in the mega-trends,” he continued. “We are planning significant new investments in technology products and new trading platforms, which will allow us to trade in small companies. We are planning to enter new areas, as are other exchanges.” He admitted that due to the coronavirus pandemic all plans would take longer, but expressed hope that WSE would be successful.







