Heavy snow will cause slippery roads through Colorado tomorrow





If you have to go out, check the conditions and be ready for ice Friday morning.

COLORADO, USA A slow storm, full of heavy wet snow combined with temperatures in the 1920s, led to dangerous conditions on the roads Friday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Front Range Mountains, Foothills, Metro Denver and the Eastern Plains until noon Friday. Look for 3 to 6 inches of snow across the Denver subway with 4 to 8 inches in the High Country and the foothills. The eastern plains will take about 3 to 7 inches by noon on Friday with high winds. The morning drive could be freezing and risky in places. Those planning to be on the road should give themselves more time to slow down on the roads. It is advisable to make arrangements to stay indoors. RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Snow In Denver > Watch the video below for tips for driving on snowy and icy roads: Colorado Chain and Pull Laws the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urged travelers to know the right chains and traction codes before hitting the road: Code 18 / Commercial chain law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, the use of chains is essential to comply with Colorado Chain Law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, the use of chains is essential to comply with Colorado Chain Law. Code 15 / Passenger traction law: All passenger vehicles must be fitted with the appropriate 3/16 inch deep all-season tires. Vehicles must be fitted with one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud / snow designation (M + S), chains or alternative traction devices such as automatic locking. 4WD and all-wheel drive vehicles must be equipped with winter tires or all-season tires.

All passenger vehicles must be fitted with the appropriate 3/16 inch deep all-season tires. Vehicles must be fitted with one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud / snow designation (M + S), chains or alternative traction devices such as automatic locking. 4WD and all-wheel drive vehicles must be equipped with winter tires or all-season tires. Code 16 / Passenger Chain Act: All passenger vehicles need chains except 4WD and AWD vehicles with all season tires with 3/16 inch tread depth. > Share your snow photos with us! Click “Near Me” in the 9NEWS app or text them at 303-871-1491. Follow the latest road conditions here: For the latest traffic information, see the 9NEWS traffic map RELATED: Denver Snowstorm Becomes 4th Biggest Ever on Record RELATED: Snow Blog: Wet Spring Storm Makes Its Move Thursday SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado snow MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER for the best 9NEWS stories curated daily for you. Get content and information now for must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more straight to your inbox. DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE ROKU: add the string of Store of the year or by searching for KUSA. For Apple TV and Fire TV, search for “9news” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV via Amazon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos