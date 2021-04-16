This vegan billionaire has disrupted the crypto markets. Actions may be next.





Want to trade Tesla Inc. 24 hours a day? How about betting on how Robinhood Markets Inc. stock will perform in its IPO? Or on whether Donald Trump will take over the presidency in 2024? All of this and more is available on FTX, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but not if you are American. In this case, the hottest and riskiest markets of this Hong Kong-based exchange are banned, a move taken by FTX to avoid clashing with US regulators. FTX is the brainchild of Sam Bankman-Fried, a 29-year-old billionaire who adheres to a vegan diet, shares an apartment in Hong Kong with roommates, and often sleeps on bean bags in the office. The California native grabbed attention last year when he donated $ 5 million to a group supporting Joe Bidens’ campaign, making him the second-biggest supporter of Mr. Biden’s CEO after Michael Bloomberg, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. Most recently, FTX signed a 19-year, $ 135 million deal to purchase the naming rights to the Miami Heat’s home. The deal that was approved by the National Basketball Association last week means the stadium now called American Airlines Arena will be FTX Arena starting in the 2021-22 NBA season. FTX says the deal aims to promote its small US exchange, which offers a less exotic product line than FTX’s overseas operations. Cryptocurrencies are more and more common. The value of Bitcoin has more than doubled this year and Coinbase Global Inc., one of America’s largest crypto companies, went public on the Nasdaq Stock Market this week. Depending on who you ask, Coinbases’ market cap of $ 84 billion is either a sign that the bitcoin mania has gotten out of hand or that mainstream finance is about to be conquered by the world’s disruptors. cryptography.

