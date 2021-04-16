Is Coca-Cola stock a good option at $ 53?

HONG KONG, CHINA – 03/20/31: American Coca-Cola soft drink brand logo displayed at its brand … [+] delivery truck in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA / LightRocket images via Getty Images



Coca-Cola broth (NYSE: KO), which still hasn’t seen a full recovery to its pre-Covid level, may be a decent investment opportunity for now. The stock traded around $ 60 ahead of Covid in February 2020 and is 11% below that level. However, the stock has gained 40% from its March low of $ 37, following the federal government’s stimulus package and measures announced by other economies. The gradual lifting of lockdowns and the successful deployment of vaccines have further excited the markets in anticipation of a faster economic recovery. However, the stock is unlikely to surpass its pre-Covid level anytime soon, as most of its business is dependent on demand from people going to places of entertainment, sporting events, etc. With the recent surge in Covid business, some forms of foreclosure are being imposed again in some economies, slowing the recovery in demand. Therefore, in the absence of another full lockdown (as seen in 2020) and the implementation of the vaccination program, the stock is likely to increase, but a full recovery to February levels. 2020 seems unlikely in the short term. The KO share has a potential upside of around 10%. Our conclusion is based on our detailed comparison of Performance of Coca-Cola shares during the current crisis with that of the 2008 recession in our dashboard analysis.

Coronavirus crisis 2020

Timeline of the 2020 crisis so far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

01/31/2020: WHO declares global health emergency.

02/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing from major central banks help S&P 500 reach record high

03/23/2020: S&P 500 34% drop of the maximum level observed on February 19, 2020, as cases of Covid-19 accelerate outside China. It doesn’t help that oil prices collapse in mid-March amid a Saudi-led price war

of the maximum level observed on February 19, 2020, as cases of Covid-19 accelerate outside China. It doesn’t help that oil prices collapse in mid-March amid a Saudi-led price war Since 03/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 85% since lows on March 23, 2020, as the federal government’s multibillion-dollar stimulus package removes short-term survival anxiety and injects liquidity into the system.

% Change in stock Trefis



On the other hand, this is how Coca-Cola

KO

and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of the 2007-08 crisis

1/10/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak of the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated decline in the market corresponding to Lehman’s bankruptcy filing (09/15/08)

03/01/2009: Approximate low of the S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 09/01/2008)

Performance of Coca-Cola and the S&P 500 during the 2007-08 Crisis

We find that KO’s stock has gone from levels of around $ 29 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of just over $ 20 in March 2009 (as markets bottomed out. ), implying that KO’s stock has lost 29% from its approximate pre-crisis peak. . It recovered from the 2008 crisis, to levels of just under $ 29 in early 2010, increasing 40% between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P 500 Index fell 51% from 1540 in September 2007 to 757. in March 2009. It then reached levels of 1,124, increasing by about 48% between March 2009 and January 2010.

Fundamentals of Coca-Cola in recent years

Coca-Cola returns fell 9% from $ 36.2 billion in 2017 to $ 33 billion in 2020, mostly due to refranchising (franchise owners record bottling plant revenues, while Coca-Cola collects fees of these franchisees) of its bottling plants as well as the impact of lockdowns during the However, since bottling is a low-margin activity, the re-franchising of this has led to an increase in margins and therefore earnings fell from $ 0.29 per share in 2017 to $ 2.09 in 2019. EPS fell to $ 1.80 in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic but is still higher than in the years leading up to 2019 .

Does Coca-Cola have sufficient cash cushion to meet its obligations during the coronavirus crisis?

KO’s total debt grew from $ 48 billion in 2017 to $ 43 billion in 2020, while its total cash flow grew from around $ 11.4 billion to $ 9.1 billion during the same period. The company generated nearly $ 10 billion in cash from its operations in 2020, which puts it in a reasonably comfortable liquidity position to deal with the current crisis.

Conclusion

Phases of the Covid-19 crisis:

From early to mid-March 2020: Fear of the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic results in reality , with an acceleration in the number of cases worldwide

of the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic results in , with an acceleration in the number of cases worldwide End of March 2020 and beyond: social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Nourished stimulation suppresses short-term survival anxiety

suppresses short-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Resumption of demand , with progressive lifting of locks – no more panic despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with progressive lifting of locks – no more panic despite a steady increase in the number of cases Since the end of 2020: weak, but persistent quarterly results demand improvement and advances in vaccine development boost market sentiment

Despite the recent surge in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the United States, we expect continuous improvement in demand to support market expectations. As investors focus on expected results for 2021, we believe The Coca-Cola Company stock has the potential for modest gains of around 10% once fears surrounding the Covid epidemic allay. According to Trefis, Valuation of Coca-Cola reflects a fair price estimate of $ 58 for the knockout stock.

Although the KO stock may have moved, 2020 has created many price discontinuities that can provide some interesting trading opportunities. For example, you will be surprised at how the valuation of stocks for Coca-Cola vs. Merck shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find a lot of them discontinuous pairs here.

