Alcoa, DraftKings, PPG, Morgan Stanley: what to watch out for when the stock market opens today





Here’s what was looking before the opening bell on Friday. U.S. equity futures edged up as another flurry of corporate earnings reports rolled into pre-marketing.

as another flurry of corporate earnings reports rolled into pre-marketing. Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the benchmark stock gauge on Thursday posted its 22nd all-time closing high of 2021. Contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also hit a record high , rose 0.2%. Futures contracts on the technology-intensive Nasdaq-100 index rose 0.2%. What’s up University of Michigans Preliminary Survey on Consumer Sentimentfor April, due at 10 a.m., is expected to rise to 89 from a final reading of 84.9 in March. Markets to watch Alcoa shares rose 3.5% before market launch. The aluminum producer landed another quarter of the pricing power for the metal, partly underlining a pickup in demand for a product that is found in everything from cars to buildings.

PPG Industries shares rose 4.7% ahead of the bell. The paints, coatings and specialty materials company gave better-than-expected adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter.

DraftKings shares jumped 4.2% before market launch. On Thursday, DraftKings was among the companies named as official NFL sports betting partners. The move allows it to integrate sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties such as NFL.com and the NFL app.

Shares of rail operator Kansas City Southern rose 1.9% after reporting first-quarter profit, although revenue fell short of expectations Morgan Stanley shares edged up 0.3% after the company reported higher earnings for its first quarter.

Splunk shares fell 4% before market. Keybanc lowered its stock rating and set a price target of $ 179, it ended Thursday at $ 148.38.

AppLovin stock was down 0.3% before market release. Market facts The Dow Jones Industrial Averag Index closed above 34,000 for the first time on Thursday after strong earnings and bullish economic data pushed stocks higher. The S&P 500 also posted a record close, its 22nd of the year.

Bank of America said the pace of new card openings in the first quarter was about 60% of what it was before the pandemic, and up, a nadir closer to 40% from levels before. the pandemic.

On this day in 1991, the Warsaw Stock Exchange reopened to trading, after decades of closure under the Communist regime. Graph of the day Investors fear special-purpose acquisition companies, one of Wall Street’s hottest bets, as regulators step up scrutiny of SPACs and stock prices fall. Must read since you went to bed

