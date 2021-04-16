Coinbase ($ COIN) Slides As Stock Looks To Establish Post-Quote Level





Photographer: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg Photographer: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Coinbase Global Inc. has eased pre-market trading as the stock looks to establish a level after the volatility that followed Wednesday’s direct listing. The stock was trading at $ 321 at 5:23 a.m. in New York City, down less than 1% from Thursday’s closing price of $ 322.75. Bitcoin also refused. Some in the market are struggling to value the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, which has been unable to maintain its initial strength after hitting $ 429.54 on day one of trading. However, bullish sentiment is starting to develop, with most analysts who initiated a hedge taking a positive view. And Cathie Wood’s funds raised about $ 352 million in stocks in two days. Coinbase Retail buyers stung after plowing early “Coinbase’s market valuation may seem excessive to some given the prospect of increased competition in the digital wallet industry, which should quickly eat away at Coinbase’s profit margins,” wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, in comments sent by email. “On the flip side, the competition is not there yet, as high trading volumes continue to drive Coinbase revenue for the time being.” DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised the company’s price target to a high of $ 650 and touted the company’s “pro-regulation” approach to the emerging market. Loop Capital Markets launched a hedge with a buy recommendation and a price target of $ 394. Wood’s funds, including its flagship ETF Ark Innovation, bought a total of 341,186 shares on Thursday, according to figures released by the funds in an email. This means Ark Investment Management LLC’s Coinbase is buying over a million shares. Bitcoin fell around 3.8% to $ 60,990 in New York City, after nearly hitting $ 65,000 per token earlier this week. A guide for investors Coinbase as Actions Trade in Volatile Debut – With the help of Abhishek Vishnoi (Updates with Bitcoin price in the last paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







