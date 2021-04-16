Bitcoin and Ethereum Left In The Dust By Dogecoin As Memecoin Rockets Price Suddenly Is $ 1 Possible?





Bitcoin has had a big week with its price hitting new all-time highs and large US cryptocurrency firm Coinbase landing on the Nasdaq

NDAQ

. The price of bitcoin came in at a distance of $ 65,000 per bitcoin this week, as Coinbase’s IPO mania sparked renewed interest in cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, also skyrocketed, with the price of ethereum climbing over $ 2,500 per ether token for the first time. As the huge price gains of bitcoin and ethereum push the combined cryptocurrency market beyond $ 2 trillion, dogecointhe memecoin which was named by Tesla

TSLA

Managing Director Elon Musk as his “favorite” cryptocurrency has skyrocketed, adding 300% over the past week. MORE FORBESDrastic New Bitcoin Price Model Reveals When Bitcoin Shock Rally Could Peak The price of dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency based on the meme doge, suddenly spiked this week, … [+] adding to its already huge gains made over the past year and leaving Bitcoin and Ethereum in the dust. NurPhoto via Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Dogecoin, created as a “joke” in 2013, started climbing in January after stock traders frustrated with restrictions on popular meme stocks turned to cryptocurrencies. The rally has since been spurred on by figures like Musk and other influencers talking about cryptocurrency on social media. “I think [dogecoin could reach] $ 1 this year, “said Ben Phillips, YouTuber and dogecoin investor, speaking via WhatsApp. A dogecoin price of $ 1 would mean a 400% price appreciation from its current 25 cents.” I’m not kidding, I see this room making some silly movements. “ Click here to subscribe to Forbes CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor Phillips, a UK YouTube prankster with nearly 5 million subscribers who says he’s buying more dogecoin, took a look at cryptocurrencies this year, Tweeter heavily on different tokens, as the surge in prices is generating unprecedented interest in the crypto market. This week, the Reddit WallStreetBets forum, famous for sending GameStop action significantly higher, briefly lifted its ban on discussing three cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, ethereum, and dogecoin. “I no longer see the point of delaying the inevitable because crypto is here to stay”, wrote moderator u / bawse1. The ban was reinstated less than 24 hours after it was lifted, with the moderators of the bulletin board citing an idiot” Bloomberg report as the reason why the ban was reinstated. The price of dogecoin has risen 10,000% over the past six months, giving dogecoin a market cap of over $ 30 billion, amid a large cryptocurrency rally. Bitcoin and Ethereum both added around 500% over the same period, with bitcoin recently turning into a $ 1 trillion asset thanks to the emergence of long-awaited institutional backing. MORE FORBESBitcoin Price Prediction: Why Bitcoin Could Reach $ 400,000 in 2021 The meteoric rise in dogecoin prices accelerated this week, bringing bitcoin rival ‘joke’ to … [+] heights never seen before and make it one of the top ten cryptocurrencies. Coinbase

“It should be remembered that big capital prefers major cryptocurrencies and their optimism may not extend to all other coins, which primarily attract retail demand,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro. , in comments emailed, adding that dogecoin had soared “thanks to the rush in retail demand.” “Interest in memecoin should serve as a reminder that in the event of a rapid correction altcoins would face a sell off that would be much fiercer than that of major coins.” Meanwhile, even cryptocurrency pumping groups organized through apps like Telegram and Discord that are trying to push crypto prices up before cashing in have expressed surprise at the recent rise in dogecoin prices. “Doge is shocking. But an absolute beast right now,” wrote one user of a group called SatoshiStreetBets, named after the mysterious and anonymous creator of Bitcoin. “I’m not sure this bull run will be the turning point for real projects,” wrote another. “Seeing doge go 100x made me think crypto is still in its baby stage.”







