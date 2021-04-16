All in Chicago and Illinois are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday

Starting Monday, anyone 16 years of age and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois and Chicago.

The expansion of eligibility in Chicagos will bring it in line with the state and the rest of the country, which is moving towards universal eligibility under the leadership of President Joseph R. Biden.

The race to vaccinate more people, faster, comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb again, creating a fourth wave of a pandemic that has disrupted daily life for more than a year.

Here’s what you need to know about the next phase of vaccine deployment.

How many Illinois still need to be vaccinated?

So far more than 4.5 million people were at least partially vaccinated in Illinois. That leaves around 5.5 million adults yet to be vaccinated. It does not include children. This may include people who are already eligible, but have not been able to find a date or who do not want one.

The pace of state vaccination has accelerated since the early days of the deployment. Illinois is towards the middle of the peloton when you look at all the states in the country. Chicago always lags behind the rest of the state. But that has also improved over time.

Are there enough vaccines for everyone now?

No, especially not if everyone wants one immediately. In early April, the number of doses shipped to Illinois and Chicago rose from around 350,000 new first doses per week to over 500,000. But that number has fallen below 400,000 in recent weeks as the vaccine dose unique Johnson & Johnson was facing manufacturing issues.

Next, federal regulators recommended on April 13 to suspend use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed a rare type of blood clotting disease.

State and local officials said they could reallocate doses of the other two licensed vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna to keep up with currently scheduled appointments. But now the vaccine supply will not increase as quickly with J&J on hiatus.

At the current rate, it could take more than two months to deliver a vaccine to all 5.5 million unvaccinated adults. There remains a percentage of people who have said, according to studies and surveys, that they do not want to be vaccinated.

If I want a COVID-19 appointment, where can I find one?

Think about where you got your flu shot: your doctor’s office, local pharmacy, walk-in clinic. These same sites likely administer COVID-19 vaccines. There are also several temporary vaccination sites, including very large sites, such as the United Center, Chicago State University, and Wrigley Field.

WBEZ has created a step-by-step guide on where and how to find a vaccine, with links to help you make appointments. Keep an eye on ZocDoc, too much. The appointments available are often published. The medical advocacy group IMPACT also has a regularly updated list vaccination sites in the Chicago area.

Here is a list of state-run vaccination sites. You can also register by phone by calling the Cook County Immunization Hotline at 833-308-1988 or the State Vaccine Registration Line at 833-621-1284.

The group Chicago Vaccine Hunters has a participatory approach to monitor vaccine availability. And another group, Chicago Vaccine Angels, will help you out if you’re struggling. Email them at [email protected]

One last reminder to be patient. These routes could still be booked quickly in the days and weeks to come.

Becky Vevea covers city policy and COVID-19 vaccines for WBEZ. Am here @beckyvevea.