Credit Suisse Archegos Reaches $ 400 Million Increase: JPMorgan Analysts





Photographer: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg Photographer: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg According to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG could face another blow of around $ 400 million this quarter due to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, as the Swiss bank continues to liquidate assets linked to Bill Hwang’s family office. Sales of more than $ 4 billion of Archegos-related shares this month suggest Credit Suisse will have to report further losses, analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note. The deals were not part of the bank’s $ 4.7 billion first-quarter depreciation reported earlier this month, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Credit Suisse declined to say whether further such sales are expected. “We see these sales raising new question marks about risk management and the size of the exposure at Archegos, as we do not know if more sales of this type are yet to come,” the analysts wrote. . Credit Suisse “needs to draw a line under this question” and it should provide “complete clarity” on the impact of Archegos when it releases its results on Thursday, they wrote. Credit Suisse became the bank hardest hit by Archegos, which collapsed when it failed to meet margin calls after some of its investments fell in value. The Swiss bank tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a standstill deal between the lenders of Hwang’s company and was left to hand when rivals rushed for the exit. The handling of the issue resulted in the bank’s worst business disaster in more than a decade and reignited questions about CEO Thomas Gottstein’s risk-taking. Read more: Credit Suisse offer on Archegos Fix ends with bank brawl Weeks after peers left their holdings, Credit Suisse continued to sell shares related to Archegos, with at least two block trades totaling around $ 4.3 billion in the market this month, Bloomberg reported. reported. The bank is currently considering a major overhaul of the hedge fund unit, people familiar with the matter said. Risk manager Lara Warner and investment bank manager Brian Chin are gone. The bank plans to cut the dividend, suspend share buybacks and remove bonuses for top executives. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

