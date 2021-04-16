DECISIONS TAKEN BY HONKARAKENNE OYJS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Helsinki Stock Exchange: HONBS

Exit from the HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange on April 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM EET

DECISIONS TAKEN BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE OYJS

Honkarakenne Oyjs Annual General Meeting held on Friday April 16, 2021 at Honkarakenne Tuusula office, Lahdentie address 870, Tuusula, Finland. The general meeting adopted the accounts, approved the remuneration report and granted discharge of responsibility for 2020 to the members of the board of directors and to the chairman and chief executive officer.

Dividends and return of capital

The Annual General Meeting has decided not to pay dividends for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The Annual General Meeting has decided that a return of capital of 0.18 EUR per share will be distributed from the fund of capital invested without restriction. The repayment of capital will be paid to shareholders who, on the date of registration of the repayment of capital, April 20, 2021, are entered in the register of shareholders of the company kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The payment date for the principal repayment is April 27, 2021.

Members of the board of directors and remuneration

Five members were elected to the Board of Directors: Timo Kohtamki, Kari Saarelainen, Kysti Saarimki and as new members Arto Halonen and Maria Ristola.

The annual general meeting decided to set the remuneration of the members of the board of directors at 2,000 euros per month, the remuneration of the chairman of the board at 3,500 euros per month. If the board of directors appoints committees from among itself, the committee members will receive a remuneration of EUR 500 for each committee meeting. In addition, travel and accommodation costs for members will be reimbursed on account.

Auditors

Ernst & Young Oy, member of the Finnish Institute of Chartered Accountants, has been reappointed as auditor of the company, with Elina Laitinen, APA, as auditor. The audit can be remunerated according to a reasonable invoice.

Authorize the board of directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares

The annual general meeting authorized the board of directors to decide on the purchase of up to 400,000 B shares held by the company using funds from the unlimited equity of the company. The Board of Directors will decide on the share purchase procedure. The company’s own shares can be acquired in a proportion that eliminates the preferential subscription right of existing shareholders. The authorization also covers the acquisition of shares in connection with the public listing of NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy in accordance with the rules and regulations of NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy and Euroclear Finland Oy or by means of a tender offer made to shareholders. The shares may be acquired for the purpose of developing the capital structure of the company, for the financing or implementation of acquisitions or other similar arrangements, for the implementation of the stock incentive plans of the company. company or for other transfers or stains. The acquisition of shares is based on the market price of the shares in public negotiation, the minimum price of the relevant share corresponding to the lowest quoted market price for the share in public negotiation and the maximum price. being consequently the highest market price quoted in public negotiation. , while the authorization remains valid. The authorization also covers the possibility of pledging the company’s B shares. The Board of Directors will rule on all other questions relating to the acquisition of its own shares. The authorization remains in force until the next Ordinary General Meeting, however expiring no later than June 30, 2022.

Authorization of the board of directors to decide on the issue of shares as well as the issue of options and other special rights giving right to shares

The Ordinary General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to vote on the issue of rights or the free allocation and on the grant of special rights giving right to shares in one or more installments under the following conditions of the chapter 10, section 1 of the Companies Act:

– By virtue of the authorization, the Board of Directors may issue a maximum of 1,500,000 new shares and / or transfer the old B shares held by the company, including any shares issued.

– The issue can also be sent to the company itself, within the legal framework.

– The authorization gives the company the right to derogate, within legal limits, from the priority right of shareholders to subscribe to new shares (managed issue).

– The authorization can be used to make acquisitions or to put in place other arrangements within the framework of the activity of the company or to finance investments, improve the capital structure of the company, assist in setting up implementation of the company’s incentive program or for other purposes designated by the board of directors.

– The authorization includes the right to decide how the subscription price is recorded in the company’s balance sheet. In addition to cash, other goods (goods given in subscription in kind) can be used to pay the subscription price, in whole or in part. In addition, the receivables held by the subscriber can be used to offset the price of the subscription. The Board of Directors is empowered to rule on all other questions arising from the issue of shares or relating to special rights giving right to shares.

– The authorization remains in force until the next Ordinary General Meeting, but expires no later than June 30, 2022.

Meeting minutes

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the Honkarakennes website at www.honka.com from April 30, 2020 at the latest.

HONKARAKENNE CORPORATION

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, [email protected] or

Teppo Civil, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Tel. +358 44 431 0322, [email protected]

