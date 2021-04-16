Dogecoin grows over 85% in the last 24 hours





Bitcoin and Ethereum aren’t the only digital currencies to hit record highs this week. Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that features the face of a Shiba Inu dog like its logo, exceeded 10 cents for the first time. Virtual currency, which began as an Internet parody over seven years ago, has jumped over 85% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $ 0.13, according to CoinDesk. His the market capitalization is now over $ 17 billion. The latest wave comes as investors prepare for the direct listing of the Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange, which could further help validate the buying and selling of crypto as a business. Bitcoin too skyrocketed to a new record above $ 62,700 this week before this listing, and other cryptocurrencies have seen big gains as well. But the rise of Dogecoin is remarkable. The currency has climbed more than 2,000% since the start of the year and has a big fan in Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose tweets about it have occasionally driven up the value of Dogecoin. Dogecoin has also enjoyed cult status on Reddit, where a popular group similar to the WallStreetBets group behind the GameStop rally decided earlier this year to propel its value “to the moon.” Dogecoin climbed more than 600% as a result of this push. Musk is the richest Dogecoin fan, but he’s once criticized the more established bitcoin, once by calling it “BS” in one tweet. In one February interview on the Clubhouse social app, however, Musk said he should have bought this digital currency eight years ago. His company Tesla also promised customers that they can buy their cars with Bitcoin. Coinbase, meanwhile, is scheduled to debut on Wednesday. The company is profitable and has recorded strong revenue growth. Based on recent private equity deals for Coinbase, the company is valued at an astonishing level of nearly $ 68 billion. To put that in context, it’s a little more than the market value of the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange. – Paul R. La Monica and Charles Riley contributed to this report.







