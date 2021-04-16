Large Chile Study Finds Chinese Vaccine Reduces COVID Deaths WSB-TV Channel 2





SANTIAGO, Chile – (AP) A real-world study of millions of Chileans who had received the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China found it to be 67% effective against symptoms and 80% effective against death from COVID-19, the South American country’s health ministry said. Friday. Ministry adviser Rafael Araos said the study covered 10.5 million people, including 2.5 million who received both doses of the vaccine and 1.5 million who received a single dose between February 2 and April 1st. He counted cases starting 14 days after the application of the second dose of the vaccine, which in Chile was administered 28 days after the first. The vaccine has been used widely around the world, but not in the United States or Europe. Araos said he reduced hospitalizations by 85%, intensive care visits by 89% and deaths by 80%. This is one of the largest studies published to date on any of the vaccines used against the novel coronavirus. Most of the previous studies were based on clinical studies in small groups of thousands of people who received the vaccines to test efficacy and safety before general use. Chile has led the region with a vaccination campaign that has reached 40% of its total 19 million people and 27% of those have so far received both doses. It began largely with the elderly and health workers, but has expanded to include essential workers and recently people as young as 48 years old. He signed a contract for 60 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac over three years, and also used vaccines produced by Pfizer. About 90% of the vaccines used so far in Chile are CoronaVac. Authorities reported on Thursday that Chile had seen a sharp reduction in hospitalizations for people aged 70 and over, which is attributed to the vaccination campaign for the elderly. But it has also seen a sustained increase in hospitalizations of people aged 59 and under. The country has reported 1.1 million confirmed infections of the new virus and nearly 25,000 deaths.







