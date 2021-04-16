Great Lakes Cheese Co. brings 510 jobs to Abilene





The Abilene Development Corporation, with backing from Governor Greg Abbott, announced Friday that Great Lakes Cheese Co. is opening an operation in the city, creating up to 510 jobs. The average salary for most new jobs is $ 60,000, according to officials. This is the largest project recruited by the DCOA in its 30-year history. The recruiting for the Hiram, OH based company was called “Project Legacy”. DCOA presented Abilene City Council for approval with a $ 33.3 million incentive package offered to the company. Great Lakes Cheese Co. plans to build a new $ 184.5 million cheese packing plant on 76 acres of land in the Access Business Park at State Highway 36 and Farm to Market 18, according to a press release . Early information about the project described it as a national food manufacturer with facilities across the United States, serving retailers and catering operations. The announcement came after a joint meeting of Abilene City Council and DCOA at Abilene Town Hall, 555 Walnut St. Abbott, as well as State Representative Stan Lambert and Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke at a press event, as did Mayor Anthony Williams, DCOA Board Chairman Jack Ric and an officer of Project Legacy. The announcement “shows how DCOA invests … capital in the community,” said a statement about the press conference released Thursday. Who is Great Lakes Cheese Co.? Great Lakes Cheese Co. was founded in 1958 and serves retailers and food service providers as a manufacturer and conditioner of natural and processed loose, shredded and sliced ​​cheeses. Using eight state-of-the-art factories, the products are distributed coast to coast, according to its website. The family-owned and employee-owned company has factories in New York City, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin, according to a press release. Context of the Legacy project DCOA CEO Misty Mayo said in November that Abilene had been shortlisted for the project. At the time, she said it could potentially attract hundreds of new jobs and generate millions of dollars in investment. Online documentation viewed at the time showed that the company could invest $ 180 million to purchase and build a new manufacturing facility. DCOA is reportedly willing to offer $ 27.5 million in exchange for hiring 400 new full-time employees. Mayo said in November that talks at this scale are often a “balancing act,” but stressed that Abilene was willing to be “aggressive” in competing with other communities. Led by DCOA, the DevelopAbilene team consists of the Abilene Industrial Foundation, Abilene Regional Airport, Military Affairs Committee, and Texas Tech Small Business Development Center. This is a developing story. Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you enjoy local news, you can support local journalists with adigital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

