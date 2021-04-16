Sports Betting Rise In Pennsylvania, Online Casinos Break Records In March, Says PlayPennsylvania | New

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pennsylvania retail and online sports betting hosted more than $ 560 million in betting, as March Madness helped propel betting to the second-highest monthly volume in state history, according to PlayPennsylvania. Keystone State also set a new record for online casino revenue as the state’s sports betting intersected $ 500 million in gross gaming income for life.
“March Results Show How Important NCAA Tournament Can Be Pennsylvania and elsewhere, giving sports betting a huge boost at a time when football is dormant, ”said Dustin Gouker, senior analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “With the cancellation of last year’s tournament, sports betting found itself in a revenue hole they couldn’t fill. Pennsylvania itself was a bit unknown, as the last time the NCAA tournament was held online sports betting had yet to kick off. It really sets sports betting ready for a good rest of the year, especially in relation to 2020. “
For the month, Pennsylvania online and retail sports betting collected $ 560.3 million in betting, according to official data. This was up 326.6% from $ 131.3 million in wasted stop March 2020.
Sports betting also did well with March bets, producing $ 41 million gross gaming revenue up 376.7% compared to $ 8.6 million in March 2020. Who gave in $ 29.4 million in taxable revenue, up 326.1% compared to $ 6.9 million one year ago. Revenue generated in March created $ 10 million in state taxes and $ 587,047 in the evaluation of local shares.
Pennsylvania sports betting has now generated $ 506.7 million in gross gaming revenue since its launch.
“$ 500 million of gross gaming revenue is a threshold reached by only two other markets, Nevada and New Jersey, a sign of Pennsylvania increasingly mature market ”, declared Valerie Cross, analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “No matter where Pennsylvania sits in the state rankings, it is in a great position as online betting gains ground and retail sports betting finds itself with fewer restrictions related to the pandemic. “
Online sports betting produced 91.8%, or $ 514.3 million, from the March round. The percentage is down from 92.2% of the February handle. FanDuel Sportsbook / Valley Forge Casino once again dominated the market with $ 202.8 million in online betting, from $ 176.3 million in February. DraftKings / The Meadows finished second with $ 116.6 million in paris, from $ 111.7 million in February. Generation of the Penn National / Hollywood Casino application from the Barstool brand $ 63.6 million, below $ 65.6 million in February.
Retail sportsbooks generated $ 45.9 million in the handle, from $ 39.8 million in February, and won $ 3.4 million.
“The Penn National-Barstool partnership has been successful, but its gains on market leaders have stalled,” said Gouker. “FanDuel and DraftKings have developed such notoriety and marketing power that they still have advantages over such a well-known brand as Barstool in partnership with a Pennsylvaniabased company. “
Online casinos
Online casinos and poker rooms hit a new record in March with $ 97.7 million in taxable revenue, breaking the record $ 80.4 million set in January. Online Casinos Produced Record $ 3.2 million in income per day.
Turnover increased by 292.4% compared to $ 24.9 million of March 2020, a month that marks the start of a one-year surge that continues today. Bets on online casinos increased 275% to $ 3.3 billion of $ 871.6 million in March 2020.
“The year-over-year earnings gains are staggering,” Cross said. “The state’s pandemic retail casino closures have changed the behavior of punters for the foreseeable future. This is evident as online casino games continue to set records even as physical restrictions are relaxed.
