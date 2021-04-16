Sports Betting Rise In Pennsylvania, Online Casinos Break Records In March, Says PlayPennsylvania | New





LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pennsylvania retail and online sports betting hosted more than $ 560 million in betting, as March Madness helped propel betting to the second-highest monthly volume in state history, according to PlayPennsylvania. Keystone State also set a new record for online casino revenue as the state’s sports betting intersected $ 500 million in gross gaming income for life. “March Results Show How Important NCAA Tournament Can Be Pennsylvania and elsewhere, giving sports betting a huge boost at a time when football is dormant, ”said Dustin Gouker, senior analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “With the cancellation of last year’s tournament, sports betting found itself in a revenue hole they couldn’t fill. Pennsylvania itself was a bit unknown, as the last time the NCAA tournament was held online sports betting had yet to kick off. It really sets sports betting ready for a good rest of the year, especially in relation to 2020. “ For the month, Pennsylvania online and retail sports betting collected $ 560.3 million in betting, according to official data. This was up 326.6% from $ 131.3 million in wasted stop March 2020. Sports betting also did well with March bets, producing $ 41 million gross gaming revenue up 376.7% compared to $ 8.6 million in March 2020. Who gave in $ 29.4 million in taxable revenue, up 326.1% compared to $ 6.9 million one year ago. Revenue generated in March created $ 10 million in state taxes and $ 587,047 in the evaluation of local shares. Pennsylvania sports betting has now generated $ 506.7 million in gross gaming revenue since its launch. “$ 500 million of gross gaming revenue is a threshold reached by only two other markets, Nevada and New Jersey, a sign of Pennsylvania increasingly mature market ”, declared Valerie Cross, analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “No matter where Pennsylvania sits in the state rankings, it is in a great position as online betting gains ground and retail sports betting finds itself with fewer restrictions related to the pandemic. “ Online sports betting produced 91.8%, or $ 514.3 million, from the March round. The percentage is down from 92.2% of the February handle. FanDuel Sportsbook / Valley Forge Casino once again dominated the market with $ 202.8 million in online betting, from $ 176.3 million in February. DraftKings / The Meadows finished second with $ 116.6 million in paris, from $ 111.7 million in February. Generation of the Penn National / Hollywood Casino application from the Barstool brand $ 63.6 million, below $ 65.6 million in February. Retail sportsbooks generated $ 45.9 million in the handle, from $ 39.8 million in February, and won $ 3.4 million. “The Penn National-Barstool partnership has been successful, but its gains on market leaders have stalled,” said Gouker. “FanDuel and DraftKings have developed such notoriety and marketing power that they still have advantages over such a well-known brand as Barstool in partnership with a Pennsylvaniabased company. “ Online casinos Online casinos and poker rooms hit a new record in March with $ 97.7 million in taxable revenue, breaking the record $ 80.4 million set in January. Online Casinos Produced Record $ 3.2 million in income per day. Turnover increased by 292.4% compared to $ 24.9 million of March 2020, a month that marks the start of a one-year surge that continues today. Bets on online casinos increased 275% to $ 3.3 billion of $ 871.6 million in March 2020. “The year-over-year earnings gains are staggering,” Cross said. “The state’s pandemic retail casino closures have changed the behavior of punters for the foreseeable future. This is evident as online casino games continue to set records even as physical restrictions are relaxed. For more, www.playpennsylvania.com/revenue. About PlayUSA.com Network: the PlayUSA.com Network and its state-based branches are a major source of information, analysis and research related to the regulated online gaming market in the United States. Contacts: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775.338.0745, [email protected] Show original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-sportsbooks-surge-online-casinos-shatter-records-in-march-according-to-playpennsylvania-301270481.html SOURCE PlayPennsylvania.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos