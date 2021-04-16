Business
How can the City of London survive Brexit?
LONDON Coming out of Brexit this year, the UK government needed a new plan for the future of nations’ financial services as cities like Amsterdam and Paris vied to become the next European capital of investment and the bank.
For some, the answer was Deliveroo, a London-based food delivery company with 100,000 passengers on scooters and bicycles. Despite losing over 226million pounds (nearly $ 310million) last year, Deliveroo has offered the raw promise of many fast-growing tech start-ups and has become a symbol of Britain’s new ambitions in deciding to go public and list its shares not in New York but on the London Stock Exchange.
Deliveroo is a true British technological achievement, Rishi Sunak, the UK’s senior finance official, said last month.
It was a false start. Deliveroo has since been called the worst IPO in London’s history. On the first day of trading, March 31, the shares fell 26% below the initial public offering price. (It got worse.)
The flop has damaged the image of the City of London, the geographic and metaphorical name of the British financial center as it tries to recover from the country’s departure from the European Union. Some of the impacts of Brexit were immediate: on the first business day of 2021, European equity trading moved from London sites to the major cities in the bloc. Then, London’s share of trading in euro-denominated derivatives fell sharply. There is anxiety about what might happen next.
Financial services are a vital component of the UK economy, accounting for 7% of gross domestic product 132 billion in 2019, or some 170 billion dollars. Britain excels in the export of financial and other professional services. Joining the European Union allowed London to serve as a financial base for the rest of the continent, and the city’s business boomed. Four tenths of exports of financial services are destined for the European Union.
The government began researching ideas to bolster London’s reputation as a global financial center, in a series of reviews and consultations on a variety of issues, including IPOs and trade regulations.
For many, changes can’t come soon enough.
The UK is not going to stand still and watch its financial services move to other European cities, said Alasdair Haynes, the founder of Aquis, a trading and exchange platform for stocks in London. This will make the next three or four years exciting, he said.
But this optimism is not universal. The prospects for a warm and close relationship between Britain and the European Union have dimmed considerably. The two sides recently completed negotiations on a memorandum of understanding to establish a forum to discuss financial regulation, but the forum is voluntary and the document has yet to be signed.
The European Union has made no secret of its intention to create its own capital markets, which could flourish if London is denied access. Background music in the EU, said Andrew Pilgrim, who heads the UK government and financial services team at EY, focuses on making his own financial services self-sufficient and not dependent on Britain .
For Britain, the call to write its own financial rules is increasingly important. The trick is to attract more business without lowering London’s regulatory standards, which many see as a powerful draw. A recent survey of top global financial leaders by Duff & Phelps found that fewer people consider London to be the world’s leading financial center, but lead the rankings in regulatory environment.
Here are some plans.
Company listing
I want to make the UK the best place in the world for high growth, innovative companies, Mr Sunak told Parliament on March 3 the same day. government-commissioned review recommended changes to encourage tech companies to go public in London. He came up with ideas, common in New York City, that would allow founders to retain more control over their business after they started selling stocks.
For example: allowing companies with two classes of shares and different voting rights (like Facebook) to list in the premium section of the London Stock Exchange, which could pave the way for their inclusion in the indices of reference. Or: allow a company to go public while selling a smaller proportion of its shares than current rules require.
Today in business
The timing of Deliveroos’ IPO was no coincidence. It is listed with dual-class shares that give its co-founder William Shu more than half of the voting rights for three years, a structure that must align closely with the recommendations of the reviews, the company said.
But the idea may be a non-beginner among some London institutional investors. Deliveroo failed in part because it balked at offering shares with minimum voting rights.
But others are excited about the ideas of the review, which was led by Jonathan Hill, a former EU commissioner for financial services. Among them, Mr. Haynes, whose company, Aquis, acquired a stock exchange last year to compete with the London Stock Exchange.
I am very supportive of what Lord Hill has done, said Mr Haynes, who wants his exchange to someday become Europe’s Nasdaq. It tries to lure companies with perks like banning short selling (a practice in which investors bet against the price of a stock) on some of the larger companies listed there. The Nasdaq has a coveted reputation for listing tech giants, including Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook.
London does not have that alternative for fast growing companies, Mr Haynes said.
Space for PSPCs
Mr Hills’ review also urges London to become a more welcoming home for special purpose acquisition companies, or blank check companies, the latest craze in the financial markets, which has taken off with investors and celebrities. . PSPCs are public shell companies that list on the stock exchange and then look for private companies to buy.
London has been left behind in the fervor of the SPAC. Last year, 248 PSPCs listed in New York City, and only four in London, according to Dealogic data. In March, Cazoo, a UK used car retailer, announced its IPO through a SPAC in New York.
Already, there are signs that Amsterdam could steal the head of this booming company for Europe. There have been two SPACs each in London and Amsterdam this year, but the value of registrations in Amsterdam is five times that of London.
Britain’s financial regulatory agency said it would begin consultations on SPAC soon and aim to put new rules in place by the summer.
A future in fintech
London already has a reputation for producing top-tier fintech companies such as Revolut and Monzo, which both developed in the United States, and Wise (formerly Transferwise), valued at $ 5 billion last year. All three are so-called challenger banks, which offer financial services through apps without the need for physical branches.
The government clearly wants to capitalize on this momentum. In February, it published an independent review of the fintech industry and is already following up on some of its recommendations, including putting in place an expedited visa process for those interested in coming to Britain for work for fintech companies. The review also recommended a program that would give a regulatory blessing to small businesses experimenting with new fintech offerings and services.
Making finance green
As Britain prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, the government wants to turn London into a global center for investors who want their money invested in green and sustainable initiatives.
Already, Mr Sunak has said the Treasury will require large corporations and financial firms to disclose, by 2025, all risks to their businesses associated with climate change and is working on a taxonomy to define what really matters as green. Then millions of pounds will be invested in new research centers to provide climate and environmental data to financial companies.
The government is also seeking to regain ground lost to Germany, France and other European countries on the green bond issue to finance projects to fight against climate change.
The future of cities
London’s financial industry is not in danger of imminent collapse, but because of Brexit a cornerstone of the UK economy no longer looks as daunting as it once was. And as London tries to keep up with New York, it looks over its shoulders at financial technology coming from Asia.
The government has continually presented Brexit as an opportunity to do more business with countries outside the European Union. This will be essential as international companies start to consider whether they want to locate their European business in London or elsewhere.
When it comes to Britain’s future, it’s almost a back-to-the-future approach to London as an international center as opposed to being an international and European center, said Miles Celic, managing director of CityUK, which represents the industry. Its doubling on this international trade.
