How can the City of London survive Brexit?

The flop has damaged the image of the City of London, the geographic and metaphorical name of the British financial center as it tries to recover from the country’s departure from the European Union. Some of the impacts of Brexit were immediate: on the first business day of 2021, European equity trading moved from London sites to the major cities in the bloc. Then, London’s share of trading in euro-denominated derivatives fell sharply. There is anxiety about what might happen next.

Financial services are a vital component of the UK economy, accounting for 7% of gross domestic product 132 billion in 2019, or some 170 billion dollars. Britain excels in the export of financial and other professional services. Joining the European Union allowed London to serve as a financial base for the rest of the continent, and the city’s business boomed. Four tenths of exports of financial services are destined for the European Union.

The government began researching ideas to bolster London’s reputation as a global financial center, in a series of reviews and consultations on a variety of issues, including IPOs and trade regulations.

For many, changes can’t come soon enough.

The UK is not going to stand still and watch its financial services move to other European cities, said Alasdair Haynes, the founder of Aquis, a trading and exchange platform for stocks in London. This will make the next three or four years exciting, he said.

But this optimism is not universal. The prospects for a warm and close relationship between Britain and the European Union have dimmed considerably. The two sides recently completed negotiations on a memorandum of understanding to establish a forum to discuss financial regulation, but the forum is voluntary and the document has yet to be signed.