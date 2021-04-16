Dollar at 4-week low on declining Treasury yields





NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell to its four-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, still on the back of a sharp drop in US Treasury yields in the previous session, and as investors increasingly bought up federal reserves, insisting that he would maintain an accommodating political stance for some time. FILE PHOTO: US dollar banknotes can be seen in this November 7, 2016 illustration. Photo taken November 7. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell to a one-month low of 1.528% overnight, moving further away from March of 1.776%, its highest in more than a year, even against stronger than expected retail sales on Thursdays and employment data. On Friday, the 10-year regained ground to trade at 1.5675%. It’s a bit of a change of course, said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank. Trang cited some profit taking after the greenback’s strong appreciation in March as well as the recent decline in Treasury yields as the main reasons for the dollar’s weakness. Healthy investor appetites for riskier assets like stocks have also undermined some of the safe haven demand that the dollar typically enjoys, Trang said. Some market participants expect dollar weakness to persist. My best guess is that 10-year Treasuries won’t budge much from here into the next quarter, which sets the backdrop for the recent momentum we’ve seen, with dollar weakness continuing for much of the next quarter. this quarter, said Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho. The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies was 0.111% lower at 91.561, its lowest since March 18. For the week, the index was down 0.7%, forecast for its second consecutive weekly decline. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the U.S. economy was still a long way from making substantial progress towards central banks’ targets of 2 percent inflation and full employment, the bar that the The Fed has set itself to start considering reducing its support for the economy. This echoed comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powells in several speeches over the past week that policymakers will be looking at near-term price hikes amid a continuing slowdown in the labor market. The US Treasury Department said on Friday it would continue its enhanced engagement with Vietnam and Switzerland, and start similar talks with Taiwan after concluding that the three countries meet the criteria of a 2015 US manipulation law. currency. The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.3% against its US counterpart, rising this week as oil prices rose and the greenback’s broader decline offset national data showing a larger drop than expected from wholesale. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was around $ 61,648.71, below the record high of $ 64,895 reached on Wednesday, when cryptocurrency platform Coinbase debuted this week on Nasdaq in a direct listing. . Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; edited by Larry King, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos