What are closed funds? – Councilor Forbes

Closed-end funds are investment vehicles that briefly resemble mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). All three types of funds are pooled investments that sell stocks to investors and use the proceeds to build a broadly diversified portfolio of assets. But the similarities between closed-end funds and their mutual fund and ETF brethren end there.

Operation of closed funds

Closed funds are closed in the sense that once they raise capital, through an initial public offering (IPO), no new money comes in or out of the fund. An investment company manages a portfolio of closed-end funds and its shares are actively traded on the stock exchange throughout the day.

Unlike ETFs or mutual funds, outside investors buy and sell the shares of closed-end funds in the secondary market. The shares are not issued and redeemed by a management of closed-end funds.

After an IPO of closed-end funds, the supply of shares is usually fixed at this point, which is why it is called a closed-end fund, explains Jon Ekoniak, managing partner of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors, a investment firm based in Menlo Park, California. .

Mutual funds and ETFs are open funds. They open up because when outside investors buy and sell stocks, the stocks are issued and redeemed by the fund management rather than being sold and bought by other outside investors.

Most closed-end funds are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the Nasdaq, where they are actively traded until the fund hits its target, liquidates and returns the capital to its investors.

Closed funds and liquidity

Open-ended funds have no limit on the number of shares they can issue and capital flows freely in and out of funds as new shares are issued and redeemed. Mutual fund and ETF managers will continue to sell stocks as long as there is demand for them.

Therefore, mutual funds and ETFs offer greater liquidity than closed-end funds. There is always a buyer for your stocks. Fund management allows you to obtain liquidity for your short-term investment. But it also requires open-end funds to hold liquidity in order to buy back investors’ stocks when necessary, preventing them from fully investing all of their assets at any given time.

Closed-end funds, on the other hand, invest virtually every penny because they don’t have to constantly buy back stocks. It also allows them to invest in less liquid asset classes and to deploy leverage. Leverage in particular can be a risky investment strategy as it can amplify results, both positively and negatively. But closed-end fund stocks are less liquid because your ability to sell is limited by available market demand.

Closed funds, trading price and net asset value

The net asset value (NAV) is the total assets of an investment fund minus its debts, divided by the number of shares outstanding. In other words, it is the amount of assets to which each share of a fund is entitled if the fund were to liquidate.

The net asset value of a mutual fund tends to be the same as its share price, since mutual fund shares are not traded directly on an exchange. Every day, management issues and repurchases shares to balance the net asset value.

For securities that are actively traded on the stock exchange, such as ETFs and closed-end funds, stock prices and NAVs do not have to line up. Sometimes stock prices can be higher or lower than the actual value of the fund’s assets. This means that, in practice, you may be able to buy shares of closed-end funds at a premium or a discount.

It is not unusual to see [closed-end funds] trading 5% to 10% below net asset value, says Todd Jones, chief investment officer at Gratus Capital, an Atlanta-based investment advisory firm. This discount could allow bond investors dissatisfied with a low interest rate environment to effectively increase their yield.

This disparity between net asset value and trading price also creates a unique opportunity for closed-end fund investors. They win two paths to profitability. First, if the net asset value of the participations increases; and second, if the discount decreases or the premium widens, says Robert R. Johnson, professor of finance at Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

Types of closed funds

Currently, around 480 closed-end funds are traded on the US stock exchanges. For context, there were around 2,200 ETFs and nearly 8,000 mutual funds traded in the United States.

Closed Tech Funds

Tech funds are some of the hottest and best performing closed end funds right now.

For example, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), with a market value of around $ 1.3 billion at the start of 2021, has generated a total return of 311% since its launch in 2014. Compare that to the return of the S&P 500 117% and returns of 217% of the Nasdaqs over the same period.

Fixed Income Fund

Traditional income funds are also proving to be an attractive game for closed-end fund investors this year.

Case in point: the Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), which had a market value of $ 3.1 billion at the start of 2021. The heavily bonded fund has generated a total return of around 192% since its inception in 2012. As of Over the same time period, the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond benchmark returned 31%.

Closed real estate funds

Finally, real estate is another area where closed funds can stand out.

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Real Estate Fund (RQI) has generated 426% total returns since its inception in 2002, surpassing the SPDR Dow Jones REIT (RWR) rate of 372% over the same period. The fund also trades at a modest discount to its net asset value, making it an even better deal for RQI investors.

Performance of closed-end funds

While closed-end funds can shine in particular sectors, they have generally lagged behind the performance of the market as a whole. From the decade February 2011 to 2021, they recorded average total returns of around 107%, compared to the 257% total returns of the S&P 500. This total return value is important to keep in mind because Closed-end funds often offer an attractive distribution they average over 7% of annual payments compared to S&P 500 funds 1.45%. But when you factor in the growth of prices and distributions, they broadly continue to track market returns.

And keep in mind that this also doesn’t represent the higher tax burden that closed-end fund holders may face. Although dividends from index funds often benefit from lower preferential tax rates, distributions from closed-end funds include dividends as well as realized capital gains and profits which may be subject to capital gains taxes. In the short term higher.

How to buy closed funds

Investors can usually access closed-end funds through an online brokerage account. They can buy stocks just like they would any other investment.

That said, experts suggest that for most people, these funds are best suited to complement and diversify traditional core stocks and bonds. Be sure to speak with a financial advisor to determine how these funds might fit into your investment portfolio.