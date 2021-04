Bitcoin ETF launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange

SEOUL, April 16 (UPI) South Korean firm Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Friday that its Canadian subsidiary launched the first reverse bitcoin exchange-traded fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Horizons ETFs, a subsidiary of Mirae Asset, launched the ETF on Thursday, with ticker BITI, which bets on the biggest cryptocurrency plunge. Horizons has also launched an ETF product with the symbol HBIT that allows investors to take long positions in Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission continues to reject growing demands for listed funds followed by bitcoin. The list of candidates includes Fidelity Investments. “We know there are polarizing views on bitcoin and as a result there are investors with a high degree of conviction about the bullish and bearish cases of the asset class,” said Steve Hawkins, CEO. Horizons, in a press release. “By launching HBIT and BITI, our goal is to provide investment tools that allow investors to have liquid access to bitcoin futures yields with the ability to sell or sell the asset class, by based on their perspectives and beliefs, ”he said. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF, the world’s first crypto ETF with the symbol BTCC, hit the Canadian market in February to attract over $ 1 billion in assets in less than two months. As the price of bitcoin continues to rise, observers expect the regulatory tide to reverse in the United States. too much. “I’m sure the United States will follow in Canada’s footsteps in the not-so-distant future, although the bitcoin ETF is still a tough commodity for retail investors,” cryptocurrency commentator Kang Heung said. bo at UPI News Korea. Korea Investment & Securities analyst Song Seung-yeon agrees. “The SEC is concerned about manipulation and potential losses by individual investors,” Song said. “As Canada nods to ETF products, however, the US regulator is expected to change its position as well. Meanwhile, the Coinbase cryptocurrency went public on Wednesday on the Nasdaq with an evaluation of about $ 100 billion.







