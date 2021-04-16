Business
Global stocks hit new highs on China, US
NEW YORK / LONDON (Reuters) – Gold prices hit a seven-week high and global stocks hit new highs on Friday after strong US and Chinese economic data raised expectations of a strong recovery global after the coronavirus pandemic.
Government stimulus measures, strong US and European bank profits, as well as signs of economic recovery in countries leading the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock indexes to new highs this year. week.
The MSCI’s broadest global equities indicator rose 0.42% to an all-time high, supported by the surge in European stocks and weaker gains on Wall Street, where the Dow Industrial and the benchmark S&P 500 recorded their fourth week of successive gains.
As long as the strong economic recovery, significant fiscal and monetary support and progress in vaccine distribution remain in place, markets may continue to rise, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
Investors and market participants continue to underestimate both the economic recovery and the earnings recovery, he said. Profit figures continued to far exceed expectations.
Residential construction in the United States hit an almost 15-year high in March, the Commerce Department said on Friday, adding to the previous day’s strong retail sales data suggesting the economy was booming.
In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index closed up 0.90% to a new high, while Germanys DAX gained 1.3% to an all-time high and the UK FTSE 100 rose 0 , 5% to close at more than one year.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the S&P 500 rose 0.38%, both setting new highs. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.1% as declines by Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc weighed on the high-tech index.
German car and truck maker Daimler advanced 2.7% as higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China helped boost its quarterly operating profit better than expected.
As the economic reopening accelerates in the coming months, we believe the bull market remains on solid footing, said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management.
Chinese data showing record growth of 18.3% in the first quarter pushed Asian stocks higher, although the reading slightly underestimated expectations. Retail sales rebounded strongly last month.
Asian markets recovered overnight on the news. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.4% and Shanghai stocks 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.1%.
As the US economy and then European economies open up, this should help Asian exports further. This should support emerging market equities and APAC as well as Chinese equities and fixed income, said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategy strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
Gold prices posted their biggest weekly percentage gain, around 4.5%, since early November, as this week’s drop in Treasuries yields and a weaker dollar brightened the appeal of metals .
US gold futures settled 0.8% at $ 1,780.20 an ounce.
The dollar slipped to a 4-week low against a basket of currencies after Treasury yields fell sharply on Thursday, as investors increasingly accepted the Federal Reserve’s vow to maintain an accommodative policy longer than expected .
The dollar index fell 0.112%, with the euro up 0.11% to $ 1.1978. The Japanese yen weakened 0.02% against the greenback to 108.77 per dollar.
The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose 4.6 basis points to 1.5763%, rebounding slightly from multi-week lows reached in the previous session.
Oil edged down after a week of gains based on strong U.S. and Chinese economic data that offset concerns about rising COVID-19 infections in other major economies.
Brent futures stabilized 17 cents to $ 66.77 per barrel and US crude futures fell 33 cents to $ 63.13 per barrel.
Chart: Overall performance of assets here
Chart: Global exchange rates here
Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan
