City of Raleigh announces deal with 3 new scooter vendors





RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) – Various electric scooters will be rolling in Raleigh soon. City officials have invited three new companies to be part of Raleigh’s dockless scooter program: Lime, Bolt and Spin. Lime was one of the companies that left Raleigh in 2019. The company currently operates micromobility services on the NC State campus. Spin and Bolt provides services in Durham. Bolt recently acquired Gotcha, a former salesman in Raleigh. “We applaud the work Raleigh is doing to develop alternative transportation solutions that are not only sustainable but also support social distancing,” said Spin spokesperson Vivian Myrtetus. “With an extensive network of cycle paths already in place in Raleigh, we believe Spin will be a natural and complementary addition to the local transit system.” According to the Raleigh Department of Transportation, Lime, Bolt and Spin will each maintain a minimum of 50 fleet vehicles up to 250 vehicles across town when the program begins operating in May. The collaboration with Lime, Bolt and Spin will include efforts to promote responsible customer care, parking behavior, customer service response and vehicle cleanliness to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Electric scooter companies made their debut in Raleigh in the summer of 2018. Months later, city council created bylaws and fees specifically for commendable electric scooters. Businesses hesitated and said the city was making the cost of doing business too high at the time. NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated tonight.

