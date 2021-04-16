Auxly Receives Authorization to Begin Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange April 20, 2021 TSX Venture Exchange: XLY





TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V – XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (“Auxly“or the”Company“), a leader in consumer packaged products in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and list its common shares on the TSX. Auxlys common stock will begin trading on the TSX at market opening on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 under its existing symbol XLY. As part of the TSX listing, the last day of trading on the TSXV will be April 19, 2021 and the Company’s shares will be delisted from the TSXV at the start of trading on the TSX. The company’s shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol CBWTF. Shareholders will not be required to take any steps with respect to graduation and listing on the TSX. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

CEO of “Hugo Alves” About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult markets. Auxly’s experienced team of industry pioneers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diverse supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operational capabilities, and cutting-edge research and development infrastructure to create products and brands you trust in a growing global market. Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date on Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company / auxlygroup /. Investor Relations: For investor inquiries, please contact our Investor Relations team:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1.833.695.2414 Media inquiries (only): For media inquiries or to arrange an interview, please contact: Email: [email protected] Notice regarding forward-looking information: This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may “,” will “,” potential “,” proposed “and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions” may “or” will occur “. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions have been used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this press release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: listing of the common shares of the Company on the TSX; future legislative and regulatory developments relating to cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the cannabis industry in general. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this press release, including, but not limited to, this either: economic in general, financial market, legislative, regulatory, competitive and political the conditions under which the company operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on information currently available and what management considers reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking information only relates to such assumptions at the date of this press release. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing warnings and is provided as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, whether this result from new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

