The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,351.32, up 29.40 points). Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE). Utilities. Up 47 cents, or 2.05%, to $ 23.40 of 14.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,351.32, up 29.40 points.) Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE). Utilities. Up 47 cents, or 2.05%, to $ 23.40 on 14.8 million shares. Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN). Utilities. Down 19 cents, or 0.93 percent, to $ 20.16 on 13.2 million shares. Boralex Inc. (TSX: BLX). Utilities. Up 49 cents, or 1.14%, to $ 43.56 on 10.5 million shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX: BLDP). Industrialists. Up 97 cents, or 3.75%, to $ 26.84 on 10.3 million shares. Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up to one cent, or 2.67 percent, to 38.5 cents on 8.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.24 percent, to $ 46.63 on 7.89 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B) Up 50 cents, or 0.83 percent, to $ 60.58. Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.B) Up nine cents, or 0.25 percent, to $ 35.59. Canada’s regional wireless and Internet companies will benefit the most from this week’s historic CRTC regulatory decision, according to telecommunications analysts and consumer advocates. Financial analysts at RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets say Quebecor’s Videotron and Cogeco Communications will likely have more room for growth, given the CRTC’s new restrictions on Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. large national wireless carriers will likely be able to manage the new CRTC rules. “We see this move as ‘constructive enough’ and manageable for national carriers while ‘reaching out’ to existing regional wireless carriers,” RBC analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a report to customers. However, one of Canada’s most outspoken consumer advocacy groups, OpenMedia, on Thursday criticized the CRTC for placing too much emphasis on regional carriers, doing too little to limit the market power of the Big Three and doing very little to help newcomers to the wireless markets. Financial analysts took a more favorable view of the CRTC decision, noting that Videotron will have more options to strengthen its base in Quebec or buy assets in other provinces and that Cogeco may be able to advance its goal. strategic to add wireless to its Internet and cable. Television networks. Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Up 69 cents, or 4.06%, to $ 17.69. Tilray Inc.’s shareholder vote on the cannabis company’s merger deal with Aphria Inc. has been delayed, giving shareholders more time. The vote was scheduled for Friday, but shareholders will now vote on April 30. The company says shareholders who have already voted don’t need to recast their votes. Previously submitted proxies will be voted on when the meeting resumes, unless revoked. Tilray and Aphria announced their merger agreement in December. If approved, the two will operate under the Tilray name with Aphria CEO Irwin Simon at the helm. Aphria shareholders voted 99.38% in favor of the deal earlier this week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 16, 2021. The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos