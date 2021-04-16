This small-town NJ delicatessen, owned by the famous wrestling trainer, is valued at $ 100 million. Wall Street is asking questions.

If one read Hometown International’s annual financial report, that would seem like an elaborate farce.

In its filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the 2014 Nevada-established company talked about its new concept of deli called Your Hometown Deli, which was supposed to feature homemade sandwiches, food items and products. grocery store in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. And the CEO of the company is Paul Morina, a household name in New Jersey wrestling circles as the coach of a program at Paulsboro that has won championship after championship over the years.

A year after its incorporation, Hometown International opened a single outlet, a local sandwich shop in Paulsboro, a small town on the Delaware River in Gloucester County, about 9 miles southwest of Philadelphia. He lost money last year.

Despite its financial difficulties during the pandemic, Hometown International, with its only trump card, the unique restaurant, has remarkable value on paper today based on its share price. It is worth over $ 100 million and people are starting to ask a lot of questions.

With a report released earlier this week on CNBC on the current impossible valuation of the multi-million dollar business, Morina and Your Hometown Deli have garnered far more attention this week than you might expect in a place that sells corned beef on rye.

Paulsboro wrestling coach Paul Morina in a game in 2020.Al Amrhein | For NJ Advance Media

The CNBC report noted Hedge fund manager David Einhorn mentioned Hometown International in a letter to clients on Thursday, warning of the risks to retail investors.

The pastrami must be amazing, Einhorn said of the company, after its stock from late March 2020 to early September rose to over $ 9 per share from $ 3.25 per share. Friday, OTC stocks closed at $ 12.99.

Morina, who is also the principal of Paulsboro High School, did not answer calls or texts on her cell phone. The Paulsboro School District did not return phone calls seeking comment.

But the deli suddenly got new business on Friday, as news crews arrived after CNBC’s report that a grocery store was valued in the millions.

Hometown International’s 10-K filing with the SEC, meanwhile, raised unanswered questions about what might really be at stake and who was submitting the store.

On April 14 of last year, the company said it completed a private equity offering that generated cash proceeds of $ 2.5 million. And as the value of these stocks increased, the initiates were suddenly, in theory, very wealthy among them Morina.

Indeed, as the majority shareholder, Morina appears to be worth over $ 30 million.

Last May, the company entered into a consulting agreement with VCH Ltd. in Macau, which owns more than 10% of its common stock.

VCH was engaged as a consultant to the company, to create and establish a presence with institutional and high net worth investors, 10-K reported. VCH will receive $ 25,000 per month during the term.

Other large registered shareholders were based in Hong Kong, according to the filing.

Financial experts said, however, that the entire company offered nothing that could give shareholders a reason to believe it was a $ 100 million company. Not that it is heavily negotiated. According to CNBC, the data shows that The hometown rarely has more than a few hundred stocks that change hands per day, and often has days when no stock is traded.

