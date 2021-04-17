U.S. Equity ETFs Maintain Momentum on Earnings and Economic Strength





US markets and exchange-traded funds gained on Friday as the first season of earnings was in full swing and investors looked for signs of economic growth. Friday theInvesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was flat, ETF SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEArca: DIA) increased by 0.4% and IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) was 0.3% higher. LPL financial strategist Ryan Detrick argued that U.S. markets could maintain momentum as the Wall Street newspaper reports. Since 1950, when the S&P 500 rose 5% to 10% in the first quarter, markets have averaged a gain of around 12%. Think about it, we don’t want things to get too hot, Detrick told the WSJ. The current path tends to suggest that the market will continue to have an upward bias. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were on pace for their fourth consecutive weekly gain, while the highly tech-savvy Nasdaq was just shy of its own all-time close due to bullish economic data and a strong start for the first quarter corporate earnings the season helped maintain the sense of risk. You just see the explosive profits of the banks and all the data pointing to a very strong reopening, said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital. Reuters. So it is a day for (the so-called) reopening of trade with solid finances. Remi Olu-Pitan, multi-asset fund manager at UK investment firm Schroders, also pointed out that the Chinese economy grew at a record high 18.3% in the first quarter, which could further strengthen the optimism about the economic outlook for the United States. Maybe we should raise our expectations a bit in the US and even in Europe, Olu-Pitan told the WSJ. Nonetheless, lingering risks persist and could keep markets volatile. The biggest risk that could cause a sell-off (of the shares) is the development of COVID-19 variants, a slower reopening and persistent inflation, Hayes added. For more news, information and strategy visit the Equity ETF channel.

