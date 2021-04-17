Alaska Airlines Expands Service To California Wine Country For Summer And Fall Travel





Alaska Airlines is offering a new route and more non-stop flights between Southern California and the heart of the wine country in 2021 by increasing its service to Santa Rosa / Sonoma County. The expanded service should arrive just in time for travelers to take advantage of the sunny summer season, and then the lavish fall harvest. Starting June 1, Alaska will begin daily non-stop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Charles M. SchulzSonoma County Airport (STS), then begin operating additional flights between the county. from Santa Rosa / Sonoma and Orange County and San Diego on September 8. THE ADVERTISEMENT In fashion now With the addition of the daily BUR flight to STS in June, the airline will offer non-stop service to six destinations outside of Sonoma County: Burbank, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland and Seattle. In the fall, Alaska will provide 13 rush hour departures from Santa Rosa / Sonoma County, including eight daily nonstop flights to airports in Southern California. Sonoma County offers the perfect blend of great outdoor venues, renowned food and wine, and a vibrant cultural scene, said Brett Catlin, vice president of Alaska Network and Alliances. We pride ourselves on better connecting Southern California to Sonoma and look forward to welcoming customers with our award-winning service this summer. Alaska was actually the first commercial airline to restart service to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in 2007 and has long been the airport’s primary carrier. In fact, in 2019, three in four passengers to Santa Rosa / Sonoma County flew with Alaska Airlines. We are grateful for Alaska’s 14 years of commitment, growth and exceptional service to North Bay and the heart of the wine country. Alaska recognizes the potential of our market and STS looks forward to many years of successful partnership, said Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The new route between Burbank and Santa Rosa / Sonoma will be aboard an Embraer 175 aircraft, an aircraft with no center seat and no aisle seats only. Customers can choose from three cabin classes, including Premier and Premium, and enjoy access to hundreds of free movies and TV shows (available for viewing on personal devices); Free SMS on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity available for purchase. An important consideration when traveling from wine country is figuring out how to transport all of your favorite vintages to your home. Members of the Alaskas Mileage Plan will appreciate its Wines fly free program, which offers the possibility of checking an entire case (up to 12 bottles) of wine for free. Tickets for all routes are now available for purchase at Alaska website. For more information visit alaskaair.com.







