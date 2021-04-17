CANADA STOCKS-TSX Extends Gains As Gold Price Rises, Expected To Rise For Week 3





(Updates prices, sectors) April 16 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index extended its rise on Friday after hitting a record high a day earlier as gold prices rose, and was set to rise for a third week in a row. * At 9:40 a.m. ET (1:38 p.m. GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index rose 24.24 points, or 0.1%, to 19,326.16. * The Canadian economy is expected to grow at a slower pace this quarter and next than expected, but tighter lockdown restrictions from another wave of coronavirus were unlikely to derail the economic recovery, according to a Reuters poll. * The energy sector climbed 0.6% even as US crude prices slipped 0.1% per barrel. Crude Brent added 0.1%. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.3% as gold futures rose 0.7% to 1,777, $ 9 per ounce. * The financial sector grew 0.2%. The industrial sector advanced 0.1%. * On TSX, 117 issues rose, while 102 issues fell by a 1.15 to 1 ratio in favor of winners, with 14.26 million shares traded. * The biggest percentage gains on TSX were Cascades Inc, which jumped 4.2%, and Ballard Power Systems, which rose 2.9%. * The Lghtspeed POV fell 5.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decline was disappointing, down 4.9%. * The most traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Bombardier and Royal Bank of Canada. * The TSX posted 23 new 52 week highs and no new lows. * Across Canadian issues, there were 160 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, for a total volume of 29.68 million shares. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

