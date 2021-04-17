Squarespace files become public via direct listing on NYSE

Anthony casalena Source: Squarespace

Website hosting service Squarespace Inc. moved forward with plans for a direct listing, joining a group of tech-driven companies that did not need to raise funds through a traditional initial public offering.

Squarespace laid out its plans on Friday in a file in which it also disclosed details of its finances, including 28% revenue growth last year. the The filing confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report that Squarespace is tracking a handful of other tech-based companies – most recently the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. – by choosing a direct listing during an IPO.

Squarespace plans to list his actions on the New York Stock Exchange, the choice for all major direct listings except Coinbase. While investment banks do not subscribe to offers like they do in IPOs, they do advise the company on the listing. Squarespace works with banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to its file.

In a direct listing, a company does not raise new capital, and existing investors can usually start selling their shares on the first day of trading without the usual lock-in period restrictions during an IPO. This saves on bank charges and time spent on an investor roadshow.

Roblox Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Asana Inc. has also gone public through direct listings over the past year. Previous announcements by Spotify Technology SA and Slack Technologies Inc. has helped pave the way for public stock markets.

Squarespace Backers

Led by Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena, Squarespace competes with its publicly traded rivals, Wix.com Ltd. and GoDaddy Inc., among others. The New York-based company is backed by investors such as General Atlantic, Index Ventures and Accel.

“Squarespace has thrived by providing anyone with a way to participate in the immense opportunity that comes from publishing and trading on the Internet,” Casalena said in an investor letter included in the filing.

The company, which extends beyond web hosting to e-commerce, has been valued at $ 10 billion in March in a funding round. He said in January that it confidentially submitted a draft filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Income gains

Launched in 2004, Squarespace had 3.7 million unique subscriptions as of Dec.31, according to its record.

Squarespace had net income of about $ 31 million on revenue of $ 621 million last year, up from $ 58 million on revenue of $ 485 million in 2019, according to its filing. .

Its e-commerce business generated $ 143 million in revenue in 2020, a 78% increase from the previous year, according to the filing. Its growth plans include expanding its customer base – particularly internationally – and deepening its commercial offerings.

The company acquired restaurant service provider Tock for more than $ 400 million in March. Squarespace paid a combination of cash and stock for the Chicago-based company, which provides technology for online reservations, take-out and other services. This follows the 2019 agreements for Unfold Creative LLC and Acuity Scheduling Inc.

Acquisition strategy

Squarespace will pursue strategic acquisitions to accelerate key platform, product and marketing initiatives, he said.

Casalena will continue to control the company through its 76% stake in the company’s class B shares, which each carry 10 votes to one for each of the class A shares that will be listed.

The date of Squarespace’s commercial debut was not disclosed. The company expects that its shares will trade under the symbol SQSP.

