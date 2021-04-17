Gold price: MCX gold price has support around Rs 46,660, Rs 46,956 and resistance at Rs 47,411 and Rs 47,570





CapitalVia’s investment advisers say international gold and silver prices are trading with gains as yields on US Treasuries and the US dollar have weakened, increasing the attractiveness of precious metals. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank would reduce its monthly bond purchases before committing to an interest rate hike, indicating that the sequence of monetary policy adjustments was still in months. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: Technically, International Gold is trading on a bullish momentum. Prices have broken through the resistance of the $ 1750 to $ 1760 levels and are holding above them. On the domestic front, MCX Gold June opened on a negative note and traded near the monthly high of Rs 47,279. A decline was seen in the early hours of the day which was covered in the trading session. afternoon. CapitalVia expects prices to drop in the next session which could be a buying opportunity for traders. Gold Trading Strategy: CapitalVia says the MCX gold price has support around Rs 46,660 and Rs 46,956 and resistance is at Rs 47,411 and Rs 47,570. The gold price trend is bullish. Like gold, International Silver also trades with bullish momentum. Prices are holding above the resistance levels of $ 25.5 to $ 25.6 and trading at levels of $ 26.20 for the first time this month. MCX Silver May opened on a negative note and traded with a positive bias below 69,000 levels. We can expect a marginal drop in prices to the levels of Rs 68,600 Rs 68,400 in the evening session, after which the bulls may dominate. Silver Trading Strategy: CapitalVia says the MCX Silver price has support around Rs 67679 and Rs 68271 while resistance is around Rs 69175 and Rs 69487. The price trend on Silver is bullish.







