GameStop $ GME Stock Pioneer Now Holds 200,000 Shares





GameStop mastermind Keith Gill AKA DeepFuingValue doubled his stock, buying an additional 50,000 shares worth millions of dollars.

The man who helped start the mad rush that is the GameStop stock, Keith Gill AKA DeepFu – ingValue, bought more than 50,000 shares of the stock today. Brain held 100,000 shares of GameStop’s stock after buying many stocks when they were very cheap at the start of the pandemic and looks set to add to its growing profit. The Reddit user had been describing his plans for months online, with many calling him crazy in the process, but he believed it would pay off for him. He continued to buy stocks until the GameStop stock price exploded. The internet was in a frenzy, the plan was finally paying off, he could have cashed in, but he didn’t. Many thought he was crazy that he didn’t take his millions and run, but Gill is still holding on. And now he’s doubling down. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: GameStop Actions May Have Cost Michael Jordan Half A Billion Dollars Today, Gill exercised GameStop call options worth $ 19 million (via Unusual whaleson Twitter) and spent over $ 7 million on an additional 50,000 shares, assuming he bought them at the lowest price today. Gill now owns exactly 200,000 shares, worth over $ 30,000,000. As one Reddit commenter pointed out, if GameStop shares hit $ 5,000 (which is extremely unlikely even under the best of circumstances), Gill would become a billionaire outside of GameStop shares. Following the news, GameStop’s stock is up more than 3% after hours. GameStop shares rebounded again in March, allowing for an insane rally after hitting mid-double digits in February. The risk came after the struggling retailer began to listen to advice from then-board member and Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen. Cohen pushed the company into a new era with an emphasis on e-commerce, like Amazon. Over the past couple of months, GameStop has looked into this and started a full-fledged transformation with the top executives leaving the company. Cohen also became chairman of the board and will be a key player in the future of the company. Whether this will work as well as Gill suggests remains to be seen, but Cohen is moving GameStop hard and fast. GameStop is reportedly on the hunt for a new CEO, and the company has already spoken to key candidates in the gaming industry and tech industry. The fact that Gill’s wishes have come true so far and that he’s not just hanging on just yet, but stepping up again certainly bodes well. It should be noted, however, that even if the stock goes into the double digits, it will still be able to pocket tons of money since it has bought so many shares at really low prices. In the end, no matter what happens to GameStop, it is almost impossible for Gill to lose. Next: GameStop Action Drops After Profits Call Source: Unusual whales / Twitter, DeepFu – ingValue / Reddit The average iPhone owner spent over $ 70 on games in 2020

About the Author Cade below

(252 Articles published)

Cade Onder is a 20 year old video game, film and chicken enthusiast. He has been writing about games since the age of 14 and still tries to learn more about the gaming industry and apply his knowledge in his writing. You can follow him on Twitter @Cade_Onder for bad jokes, bad takes and pictures of chickens. More from Cade Onder







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos