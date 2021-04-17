Good stocks to invest in now? 4 IPOs to watch

April 16, 2021



4 main IPOs to watch in April 2021

As technological actions exploded, as did the initial public offerings (IPOs). 2020 was a banner year with 480 companies going public in the United States. And more stocks have doubled on their first day of trading than ever before. It looks like 2021 is on a similar path. With all the attention that Shares introduced on the stock exchange get, it’s no wonder investors are looking for the next first IPO stock to buy that could offer huge returns.

IPOs can be attractive to investors, as they often give them the opportunity to enter the bottom floor of a stock. For example, consider how much early investors made on stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). These tech stocks turned $ 1,000 into $ 1 million. That said, not all IPOs are a good investment. Not all IPOs will be Amazon or Apple, and we need to be very clear about that.

For those who are new to the stock Exchange, you may be wondering what an IPO really is. An IPO is when a private company makes its shares available for trading on public stock exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange. An IPO can offer existing shareholders the opportunity to cash in and take profits. But the purpose of the IPO is generally for companies to have easier access to finance, which can be used to fund business expansion. Companies like Robinhood, Stripe, and Nextdoor are all planning big IPOs. With all the buzz surrounding IPOs, do you have these IPOs on your watch list in the stock market today?

Main IPO shares to buy [Or Avoid] In April

Coinbase

First, Coinbase made an exciting public debut on Wall Street on Wednesday, with COIN stock reaching $ 429, which briefly gave it a market value of over $ 100 billion. Coinbase’s IPO is certainly a momentous opportunity for crypto investors, as it is the first cryptocurrency firm to go public.

For those unfamiliar with Coinbase, the company is a cryptocurrency exchange and plans to focus on investing to help digital assets scale and be successful. So, if Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies were widely adopted, the user base would likely multiply. When this happens, you might be looking for a multi-bagger being made. It is undeniable that Coinbase relies on interests in cryptocurrencies, which have seen sharp price swings.

With millions of verified users and currently profitable, Coinbase sees significant growth ahead. The company said it expects significant growth in revenue, users and net income through the end of 2021. If you are bullish about the crypto space but not at all interested in buying coins, would COIN stock be an attractive investment option. growing interest in cryptocurrencies?

Roblox Corp.

Coming up, Roblox is a video game platform that has grown dramatically since its launch in 2004. The game currently averages over 30 million daily active users. RBLX stock hit an all-time high of $ 82 on Tuesday after a partnership was announced. But the stock returned its gains on Wednesday as the market as a whole came under pressure.

In detail, Roblox announced that it will enter into a partnership with famous toy maker Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). The partnership will feature a range of Roblox-inspired NERF blasters and a Roblox version of the iconic Hasbros Monopoly board game. What makes it exciting for gamers is that NERF and Monopoly come with a code that allows users to redeem virtual items.

Blasters will hit US shelves this fall while Roblox Monopoly is already available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse. This could potentially generate a lot of revenue for Roblox when the toys launch. It will also be able to attract new users and retain existing users. Given the exciting development, will you be adding RBLX stock to your list?

Coursera Inc.

Coursera is a leading online learning platform for higher education. Launched in 2012, Coursera has quickly grown to become a household name for online learning. The platform currently has over 77 million registered users. Impressively, it has already partnered with over 200 universities and industry educators to deliver courses to the public. Since the company’s shares started at the end of March, COUR is already up more than 10%. The pandemic has certainly benefited Coursera as registered users have grown by over 60% throughout 2020. Revenue has also exceeded 50%.

What makes Coursera attractive and convenient is its comprehensive, flexible and cost-effective learning solution. Flexibility is certainly important for users who have full-time jobs. For students who need a cheaper alternative to college, Coursera has that solution as well. Over the past few years, Coursera has improved its game by now offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees priced between $ 9,000 and $ 45,000. Students and working adults can now graduate with the convenience of their computer.

Coursera also currently has over 380 corporate clients, an increase of over 50% from 2019. It appears that Coursera is on a path that has the potential to enter the global marketplace. While traditional brick and mortar education isn’t going away, it comes at a higher cost. As the educational space grows, could COUR’s stock be a good buy now?

Airbnb Inc.

Last on the list, home rental startup Airbnb could arguably be a good IPO stock to watch as the economy reopens. The company has already been disrupting the short-term hotel and real estate rental markets for years.

That said, it’s no surprise that Airbnbs’ business in 2020 was affected by strict travel restrictions. However, the company has proven to be quite resilient. The company reported 2020 revenue of $ 3.4 billion, down just 30% from 2019.

The pent-up demand for travel is clearly there and current vaccinations give hope for a rapid reopening. However, some might still be reluctant to travel to more densely populated areas. This is where Airbnb has an advantage over hotels. On top of that, Airbnb also offers a more affordable vacation experience that only encourages travelers to use its platform. Airbnb is certainly poised for strong growth when the economy reopens. With that in mind, would you add ABNB stocks to your portfolio today?