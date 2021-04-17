Hospitalizations jump to 500 statewide – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continues to rise. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday reported 500 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, the highest number since February 5. The 7-day average positivity rate among COVID-19 tests in Colorado is 5.71%. The state reported 2,260 new cases of the virus on Friday. READ MORE: Permanent memorial to honor King Soopers shooting casualties during planning stages So far, nearly a quarter of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are currently 1,316 vaccine suppliers across the state. CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data. COVID-19 data at 4 p.m. Friday: READ MORE: Matthew Fry charged with manslaughter and arson in fatal apartment explosion in Greeley Vaccines (Phase 1A and 1B): 1316 vaccine suppliers in total

2,276,093 people vaccinated with one dose (40% of the state’s population)

1,391,781 fully vaccinated people (24% of the state’s population)

3.316.015 Cumulative doses distributed

3,537,548 Cumulative doses administered Trial: 39,222 tests performed on April 15 with a positivity rate of 5.71% (7-day moving average)

Daily positivity rate of 4.95% on April 15 Hospital data: NO MORE NEWS: Casa Bonita restaurateurs, artists and fans team up to help shape Landmark’s future after bankruptcy 500 patients currently hospitalized, 87% of reporting establishments (+12)

51 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not confirmed in the laboratory (-2)

70 patients discharged / transferred in the last 24 hours (+1)

7% Facilities predicting staff shortages in the next week (+1)

1% Installations predicting PPE shortages in the next week (+0)

4% Establishments predicting a shortage of ICU beds next week (+1)

32% of intensive care ventilators used (+0) Summary of the case: 487,578 cases (+2260)

2512 Variants of concern (-282)

88 Variants under investigation (+49)

26,703 hospitalized (+42)

2,826,461 tested (+8,739)

7,436,448 tests (+46,413)

6186 deaths among the cases (+9)

6,330 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)

4609 households (+13)

