Stanislaus County takes action to improve unemployment rate





The unemployment rate in Stanislaus County continues to rebound with the reopening of new businesses and the expansion of activities. The Employment Development Department reported that the county had an unemployment rate of 8.8 percent in March, up from a revised rate of 9.1 percent in February. The rate has moved closer to a year ago estimate of 7.6 percent and is comparable to the state rate of 8.2 percent. The national unemployment rate was 6.2 percent for the same period. Falling unemployment in Stanislaus has been largely driven by growth in government, manufacturing and agriculture, according to EDD. The government sector added about 600 jobs for the month of March, most of them coming from local school districts when schools reopened. The manufacturing and agriculture sectors both added about 400 jobs for the month. Most of the growth in manufacturing has come from the food industry, according to EDD. For the year, manufacturing in the county is ahead by about 400 positions, while agriculture is down by about 200 positions. Other sectors that posted job gains for the month were: education and health services with 200 jobs; Professional and commercial services with 300 jobs; and other services with 100 new jobs. Other sectors were flat or reported job losses for the month. The two sectors that reported job losses were commerce, transportation and utilities, which fell by about 400 jobs for the month and 800 from the same period last year; and hospitality and recreation, which lost 500 jobs for the month and is down about 3,700 for the year, according to the EDD. Stanislaus County had around 217,200 people employed and 21,000 unemployed in March, EDD reported. Merced County had an unemployment rate of 11.4% in March and San Joaquin County was 9.2% for the month. For March, Turlock had an unemployment rate of 6.7%, down from 7% in February. Denair came in at 8.3 percent, down 8.5 percent. Hughson had a rate of 4.8%, compared to 4.9%. Keyes reported a rate of 10.8 percent, up from 11 percent and Ceres had a rate of 9.9 percent, down from 10.1 percent. EDD released data regarding online job postings and companies looking to hire for the month of March. The top 10 positions with the most vacancies for the month in Stanislaus County were: Registered Nurses – 531, an increase of 42 from the previous month; retail sellers – 320, an increase of 62 from February; wholesale and manufacturing representatives except scientific and technical products – 276, which was up 64 from February; heavy truck and semi-trailer drivers – 245, an increase of 57 from the previous month; customer service representatives – 228, an increase of 39 from the previous month; freight, stock and equipment laborers and movers – 218, down 2 for the month; front line supervisors of retail salespeople – 184, an increase of 12 from February; maintenance and repair workers – 175, an increase of 33 from February; managers – 159, who were up 24 for the month; and managers of medical and health services – 147, adding 21 for the month. The top 10 companies with the most online vacancies in Stanislaus County in March were: Anthem Blue Cross – 363, down 73; Ceres Unified School District – 175, up from 72; Modesto City Schools – 168, up 29; Sutter Health – 126, up 14; Turlock Unified School District – 110, which was up 59 from February; Tenet Health System – 104, down from 37; Doctors Medical Center – 93, up 24; E&J Gallo Winery – 84, up seven; Emanuel Medical Center – 82, down 6; and Stanislaus County – 70, up 17.

