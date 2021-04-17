Annual report confirms significant growth for Hypefactors Copenhagen Stock Exchange: HYPE

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The board of directors of media technology company Hypefactors today approved the revised annual report for 2020. Key figures from the report are as follows:
- Turnover: 117% improvement
- EBITDA: 196% improvement
The annual report confirms that 2020 has been the best year for Hypefactors to date, despite the unexpected and difficult situation of covid-19. At the same time, the company continued to invest in the ambitious development of the company’s software platform, which provides users with better management of media intelligence and national and international media reputation, better and more focused on the data.
The revised turnover for the period amounts to 4.234 M DKK *, compared to 1.950 M DKK in 2019, an increase of 117%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) amounted to a negative of DKK 3.858 million compared to 2019, which showed a negative EBTIDA of DKK 11.416 million. A 196% improvement.
ARR: Hypefactors achieved annual recurring income (ARR) of 4.910 million Danish kroner as of December 31, 2020 (2019: 2.760 million), an increase of 78% over the past twelve months.
Comments from CEO Casper Janns:
“2020 has been an exciting year for Hypefactors, where significant positive strides have been made. Our AI-based technology continues to develop and improve and is located on several important dimensions unmatched by any other solution in the world. for an easier, more data-driven and measurable approach to media intelligence and reputation management, makes us excited and positive about our ability to unlock the tremendous potential of the international market. “
* This is a correction of the expected unrevised turnover of DKK 4.380 million DKK mentioned in company announcement no. 5.
income statement
|DKK
|2020
|2019
|Returned
|4,234,030
|1,950,188
|Own-account work recognized as an asset
|3,732,325
|4,348,947
|Expenses for raw materials and consumables
|-2,417,113
|-2,334,876
|Other external expenses
|-2,421,158
|-4,139,669
|Gross profit / loss
|3,128,084
|-175,410
|Personnel costs
|-6,986,366
|-11.240.547
|Profit before amortization
|-3.858.282
|-11.415.957
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
|-3,850,254
|-3,098,325
|Profit / loss before financial income and expenses
|-7,708,536
|-14,514,282
|Financial income
|3.372
|27 570
|Financial expenditure
|-2,346,427
|-226.375
|Profit / loss before tax
|-10,051,591
|-14,713,087
|Profit / loss tax for the year
|776,423
|956,768
|Net profit / loss for the year
|-9,275,168
|-13,756,319
Balance sheet at December 31
|DKK
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Ongoing development projects
|11,852,513
|11,954,076
|Intangible assets
|11,852,513
|11,954,076
|Other fittings and accessories, tools and equipment
|93.248
|73.409
|Tangible fixed assets
|93.248
|73.409
|Deposits
|233 940
|229,854
|Capital investments
|233 940
|229,854
Fixed assets
|12,179,701
|12,257,339
|Commercial debt
|896,440
|512.153
|Other receivables
|67,862
|334,983
|Corporate tax receivable from group companies
|847.056
|956,768
|Prepayments
|37.149
|244,711
|Receivables
|1,848,507
|2,048,615
Cash in the bank and on hand
|189,756
|443
Current assets
|2,038,263
|2,049,058
|Assets
|14,217,964
|14,306,397
|DKK
|2020
|2019
|Liabilities and equity
|Share the capital
|866,884
|866,884
|Reserve for development costs
|11,165,821
|11,267,384
|Retained earnings
|-14,296,220
|-5,122,615
|Equity
|-2,263,515
|7,011,653
|Other debts
|296,748
|107,649
|Long-term debt
|296,748
|107,649
|Credit institutions
|4,000,000
|4.825
|Trade debts
|3,491,394
|2,803,179
|Debts to group companies
|885,750
|830,280
|Other debts
|4,297,830
|1,714,632
|Deferred income
|3,509,757
|1,834,179
|Short term debt
|16,184,731
|7,187,095
|Debt
|16,481,479
|7,294,744
|Liabilities and equity
|14,217,964
|14,306,397
Capital resources
The company’s capital base is strengthened after the balance sheet date. The majority of an existing loan is converted into shares by raising capital, reducing debt and strengthening equity. In addition, to support the growth of the company, a group of investors has undertaken a private placement (capital increase) in combination with a commitment from Vaekstfonden (Danish State investment fund) to issue a Investor loan at attractive conditions. These events after the closing date have a significant positive impact.
Outlook
The demand for comprehensive media intelligence technology solutions is expected to continue to increase. The current turbulence and uncertainties surrounding covid-19-related changes in macro and microeconomic domains make it difficult to publish forward-looking scenarios with a high degree of certainty. The long-term market potential is not expected to be affected. The company has a substantial market interest in accessing a better, cheaper or both media intelligence solution compared to traditional newspaper clipping solutions. The ambition for the current financial year is to continue to accelerate activity and to generate a positive net cash flow result, understood as invoiced turnover higher than operating costs.
Publication
The annual report for 2020 can be downloaded from www.hypefactors.com/investor.
About Hypefactors A / S
Hypefactors is an integrated Earned Media technology platform powered by AI to support better reputation and reputation management of communications media. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified, easy-to-use experience, with all the tools to automate and facilitate work, and all of the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring through the various media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts including. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality rating of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated multimedia reports and a mobile application providing access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Annual report 2020_Hypefactors