Annual report confirms significant growth for Hypefactors Copenhagen Stock Exchange: HYPE





Copenhagen, Denmark, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The board of directors of media technology company Hypefactors today approved the revised annual report for 2020. Key figures from the report are as follows: Turnover: 117% improvement

EBITDA: 196% improvement The annual report confirms that 2020 has been the best year for Hypefactors to date, despite the unexpected and difficult situation of covid-19. At the same time, the company continued to invest in the ambitious development of the company’s software platform, which provides users with better management of media intelligence and national and international media reputation, better and more focused on the data. The revised turnover for the period amounts to 4.234 M DKK *, compared to 1.950 M DKK in 2019, an increase of 117%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) amounted to a negative of DKK 3.858 million compared to 2019, which showed a negative EBTIDA of DKK 11.416 million. A 196% improvement. ARR: Hypefactors achieved annual recurring income (ARR) of 4.910 million Danish kroner as of December 31, 2020 (2019: 2.760 million), an increase of 78% over the past twelve months. Comments from CEO Casper Janns: “2020 has been an exciting year for Hypefactors, where significant positive strides have been made. Our AI-based technology continues to develop and improve and is located on several important dimensions unmatched by any other solution in the world. for an easier, more data-driven and measurable approach to media intelligence and reputation management, makes us excited and positive about our ability to unlock the tremendous potential of the international market. “ * This is a correction of the expected unrevised turnover of DKK 4.380 million DKK mentioned in company announcement no. 5. income statement DKK 2020 2019 Returned 4,234,030 1,950,188 Own-account work recognized as an asset 3,732,325 4,348,947 Expenses for raw materials and consumables -2,417,113 -2,334,876 Other external expenses -2,421,158 -4,139,669 Gross profit / loss 3,128,084 -175,410 Personnel costs -6,986,366 -11.240.547 Profit before amortization -3.858.282 -11.415.957 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -3,850,254 -3,098,325 Profit / loss before financial income and expenses -7,708,536 -14,514,282 Financial income 3.372 27 570 Financial expenditure -2,346,427 -226.375 Profit / loss before tax -10,051,591 -14,713,087 Profit / loss tax for the year 776,423 956,768 Net profit / loss for the year -9,275,168 -13,756,319 Balance sheet at December 31 DKK 2020 2019 Assets Ongoing development projects 11,852,513 11,954,076 Intangible assets 11,852,513 11,954,076 Other fittings and accessories, tools and equipment 93.248 73.409 Tangible fixed assets 93.248 73.409 Deposits 233 940 229,854 Capital investments 233 940 229,854

Fixed assets 12,179,701 12,257,339 Commercial debt 896,440 512.153 Other receivables 67,862 334,983 Corporate tax receivable from group companies 847.056 956,768 Prepayments 37.149 244,711 Receivables 1,848,507 2,048,615

Cash in the bank and on hand 189,756 443

Current assets 2,038,263 2,049,058 Assets 14,217,964 14,306,397 DKK 2020 2019 Liabilities and equity Share the capital 866,884 866,884 Reserve for development costs 11,165,821 11,267,384 Retained earnings -14,296,220 -5,122,615 Equity -2,263,515 7,011,653 Other debts 296,748 107,649 Long-term debt 296,748 107,649 Credit institutions 4,000,000 4.825 Trade debts 3,491,394 2,803,179 Debts to group companies 885,750 830,280 Other debts 4,297,830 1,714,632 Deferred income 3,509,757 1,834,179 Short term debt 16,184,731 7,187,095 Debt 16,481,479 7,294,744 Liabilities and equity 14,217,964 14,306,397 Capital resources The company’s capital base is strengthened after the balance sheet date. The majority of an existing loan is converted into shares by raising capital, reducing debt and strengthening equity. In addition, to support the growth of the company, a group of investors has undertaken a private placement (capital increase) in combination with a commitment from Vaekstfonden (Danish State investment fund) to issue a Investor loan at attractive conditions. These events after the closing date have a significant positive impact. Outlook The demand for comprehensive media intelligence technology solutions is expected to continue to increase. The current turbulence and uncertainties surrounding covid-19-related changes in macro and microeconomic domains make it difficult to publish forward-looking scenarios with a high degree of certainty. The long-term market potential is not expected to be affected. The company has a substantial market interest in accessing a better, cheaper or both media intelligence solution compared to traditional newspaper clipping solutions. The ambition for the current financial year is to continue to accelerate activity and to generate a positive net cash flow result, understood as invoiced turnover higher than operating costs. Publication The annual report for 2020 can be downloaded from www.hypefactors.com/investor. —- About Hypefactors A / S Hypefactors is an integrated Earned Media technology platform powered by AI to support better reputation and reputation management of communications media. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified, easy-to-use experience, with all the tools to automate and facilitate work, and all of the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring through the various media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts including. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality rating of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated multimedia reports and a mobile application providing access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information please contact: Casper Janns, CEO: Tel: +45 20167481, email: [email protected] Pierre Andr Montjovet, Chairman of the Board of Directors: Tlf: +41 (0) 78 922 33 0, e-mail: [email protected] A / S Hypefactors Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com Certified advisor

Kapital ApS partner

Jernbanegade 4

1608 Kbenhavn V

www.kapitalpartner.dk Annual report 2020_Hypefactors

