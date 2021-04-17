SEC on PSPCs address mandates and projections

As a result of the increase in the number of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and related business combinations between PSPCs and private target companies (commonly referred to as de-PSPC transactions), an increase in regulatory oversight, especially on the part of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is emerging. As noted below, last week the SEC released two statements, one relating to the accounting treatment of warrants and the other relating to liability risk, which have attracted considerable attention from PSPCs and other stakeholders.

Accounting treatment of SPAC warrants

On April 12, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance (Corp Fin) released a staff statement from Acting Director John Coates and Acting Chief Accountant Paul Munter regarding the accounting treatment of warrants issued by the PSPCs.

In a typical SPAC initial public offering (IPO), a PSPC will issue and sell units, consisting of one common share and a fraction of a warrant to public investors, to purchase additional shares of ordinary actions. In addition, PSPC Limited Partners will generally purchase Warrants from PSPC to fund the PSPC offering and operating expenses. These private warrants, when held by the promoter and certain authorized assignees, include certain protective provisions, including a provision that prevents PSPC from redeeming privately placed warrants at the time the warrants held by the public shareholders would otherwise be redeemable. The protective provisions disappear when the private placement bonds are transferred to other third parties.

Historically, the financial statements of PSPCs have classified warrants as equity. The staff report disputes this long-applied accounting treatment and suggests that warrants should instead be classified as a liability in the financial statements if they contain certain customary provisions in the agreement governing the terms of such warrants. The two characteristics the staff report focused on to support their view that warrants should be treated as a liability apply in the event of a PSPC reorganization or a public offering. purchase or exchange of common shares of PSPC. More particularly:

The memo emphasizes that an equity-related instrument, such as warrants, must be considered indexed to the entity’s shares in order to qualify for the equity classification, as opposed to the equity classification. liabilities, in accordance with the applicable accounting rules. However, certain variables may affect the settlement amount (ie the exchange value) of the warrants without causing an accounting treatment of the liability. However, the holder of the instrument is not an approved variable entry that can be taken into account. Accordingly, the Staff Statement expressed the view that, because in certain situations (including due to the protection provisions for Private Placement Bonds discussed above), the settlement amount of Private Placement Bonds containing the The offending characteristics will differ depending on whether these warrants are held by the sponsor SPAC or an unrelated third party, these warrants should be classified as a liability. Take-over bid.The memo also emphasized that the terms of the warrants (public and private) provide that in the event of a public tender offer or exchange on the ordinary shares of SPAC accepted by the holders of more of 50% common shares, all warrant holders would be entitled to receive cash for their warrants. In these situations, only holders of ordinary shares who have received and accepted the relevant cash tender offer would receive cash consideration. The fact that all holders of warrants, but not necessarily all common shareholders, would receive cash consideration, would require such warrants to be treated as a liability under applicable accounting rules, concludes the staff report.

As a result, PSPCs that have completed an IPO or are considering an IPO will likely need to take action to follow up on the findings set out in the staff statement.

PSPCs that have already completed their IPO will need to confirm whether their outstanding warrants contain the provisions that have been called into question by the staff statement and, if so, review with their auditors the impact on their financial statements. prior periods, including whether accounting errors in the prior period financial statements are material and the financial statements need to be restated to recognize outstanding warrants as liabilities rather than equity. The staff statement provides that PSPCs may correct material errors related to the accounting treatment of warrants by amending their most recent Form 10-K and any Form 10-Q subsequently filed. In addition, in the future, these companies will need to determine whether quarterly valuations of warrants and mark-to-market accounting treatment will be required.

PSPCs that have not yet completed their IPO have additional options. This may include accounting for their warrants as liabilities in the future or structuring the warrants to exclude features that would give rise to the need to classify the warrants as a liability and maintain capacity. classify warrants as equity.

The impact that the staff statement will have on the market for existing and future PSPCs, and whether additional SEC guidance on PSPC accounting matters will be released, remains to be seen.

The Staff Report represents the views of the staff of Corp Fin and the Office of the Chief Accountant. This is not a rule, regulation, or SEC statement. However, issuers should anticipate the need to address the matters set out in the staff statement satisfactorily as part of the SEC’s commentary and review process regarding IPOs and their pending periodic reports prepared under the SEC. the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

SEC Corp Fin Staff Statement

PSPC liability risk

On April 8, John Coates, acting director of Corp Fin, released a statement discussing the rise in PSPC transactions and his take on some important liability issues, stating that Corp Fin staff will continue to be vigilant. about PSPC and private target disclosure. that the public can make informed investment and voting decisions about these transactions.

Mr. Coates’ statement focused in particular on the use of projections in disclosures in de-PSPC transactions. He noted that conventional market wisdom on the advantages of PSPC transactions, over traditional IPOs, focuses on the perceived ability of PSPCs to rely on the safe harbor for forward-looking statements (such as projections. ) provided by the reform of private securities litigation. 1995 Act (PSLRA) in relation to a de-SPAC transaction. In general, the PSLRA provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements (including projections) made by issuers, when they are properly identified as forward-looking statements and accompanied by meaningful cautions identifying material factors that could. cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. The PSLRA explicitly excludes statements made in connection with an initial Safe Harbor public offering. In recent years, the use of projections has helped fuel the de-SPAC trading market, as startups and other growth companies that would not typically pursue a traditional IPO have merged with PSPCs and impressed investors with strong projections for future results.

Some commentators, Mr. Coates have observed, suggested or asserted that the safety rule applies in the context of de-PSPC transactions, but not in traditional IPOs. Mr Coates considered this perceived benefit to be overestimated and potentially misleading, in particular noting that:

Notwithstanding the safe harbor provided by the PSLRA, any material anomaly or omission made by a PSPC in a registration statement or proxy circular is liable to liability under existing federal securities laws, including the Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act).

The Safe Harbor does not protect against false or misleading statements made with full knowledge that the statement was false or misleading.

Statements and disclosures made in connection with a de-PSPC transaction may give rise to liability under state law, including in the case of Delaware corporations, with respect to the duty of franchise. and fiduciary duties.

The PSLRA Safe Harbor applies only in private litigation and does not prevent the SEC from taking action to enforce federal securities laws.

Further, while noting that the PSSRA does not apply to statements made in connection with an IPO, Mr. Coates noted that the term initial public offering is not defined in the PSSRA nor, for these purposes. , in the relevant SEC rules. As a result, he said, since a de-PSPC transaction serves as a transaction in which a private operating company goes public, the term initial public offering can include de-PSPC transactions.

Mr. Coates further raised the possibility that, in the future, the SEC may review the scope of the PSLRA Safe Harbor, through new rules or guidance, in particular to better respond to the realities of a de-PSPC transaction and to what extent it is used. , from an economic and practical point of view, and from an investor’s point of view, like the real public transaction of a private company. He also noted that the SEC may reconsider the concept of an underwriter in the context of PSPC transactions. In conclusion, Mr. Coates said that, given the practicalities of PSPC transactions, the SEC may need to view the de-PSPC transaction as the true IPO and focus the enforcement of federal securities laws more fully on this aspect. of the life cycle of a PSPC.

As stated in the statement, the statement represents Mr. Coates’ point of view. This is not a rule, regulation, or SEC statement. The extent to which the statement leads to further regulation by the SEC or other policy change remains to be seen.

Statement by Mr. Coates