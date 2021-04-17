Longer waits for Ubers / Lyfts frustrate Hampton Roads riders





Norfolk pilots said pilots for Uber and Lyft apps have been scarce lately.

NORFOLK, Virginia. If you are looking for a ride this weekend, there are usually a few apps for that! But the folks at Hampton Roads tell us it’s getting harder and harder to get an Uber or a Lyft. They told us you might want to plan ahead. I actually have a friend; she works at the MacArthur Center, said Daronique Waddy. She says she sometimes waits 30 minutes to get home at night with Uber and Lyft. Norfolk pilots said pilots for Uber and Lyft apps have been scarce lately. It’s hard to find someone in the area, said runner Andrea Lilah. Specifically, this area. I live just around the ODU area and they don’t want to come there. Sometimes they don’t want to come to Granby. But, for active drivers, the deals aren’t hard to find. I can tell there aren’t that many drivers on the road, said driver Josh Cruz. In the ride itself, it will ask me for a new one. And then I have a new one, I have a new one, I have a new one and I will try to accept them as much as possible. Cruz started driving for Uber just before the pandemic. He said the drop in driver payments was exacerbating the shortage. At the moment, she earns more money from food delivery. If I liked an hourly wage during Uber Eats, I’d probably make around $ 25 an hour, Cruz said. During Uber, I’ll probably make $ 12 an hour. And I put more wear and tear on my car, I go on gas a lot faster. A spokesperson for Uber tells us that they are working on recruiting drivers: “As more and more people are vaccinated, customer demand has increased, resulting in longer wait times. We are working to bring more drivers and delivery people on the road, and for anyone interested, now is a great opportunity to flexibly earn money on your own schedule. We have taken security measures, such as the mandatory use of masks, to ensure that drivers and runners can safely rely on the Uber platform. ” A Lyft spokesperson said they were doing the same: “We have seen a surge in demand for rides, as vaccines roll out and people prepare to start moving again. good news for drivers, who are busier and earn more than they were even before the pandemic. ” Cruz thinks the vaccine flow will help. The more vaccines the more people will get out and drive, Cruz said. He doesn’t have any tips for scoring an Uber faster, but said if you order food, a tip goes a long way. I can see how much I’m going to earn including the tip you put in, Cruz said. It’s a good incentive. The higher the dollar, the more likely I am to come and get you. On Uber, I have no idea, so it’s kind of luck of the draw. Uber spends millions to get drivers back on the road. They recently ad a $ 250 million stimulus to increase driver income.

