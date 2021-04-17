Squarespace files for direct listing on the NYSE – TechCrunch





Today Squarespace, a well-known software and hosting provider for small business websites, released his deposit S-1. The company pursues a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. It will trade under the symbol “SQSP”. The company’s financial results paint a picture of a rapidly growing company with a history of profitability. Squarespace has also listed financial results which include, among other things, certain stock conversions. Its pro forma results assume that “all of our convertible preferred stock had automatically converted” into different types of common stock. The pro forma results also include a private placement, and its recent acquisition of Tock. It will take some time to unwind this particular knot. For now, we’ll stick to historical Squarespace results through 2020 without these attributes; if you intend to buy stock in the company, you’ll want to understand the more complicated math. For now, let’s focus on Squarespace’s own metrics. In 2019, Squarespace generated revenue of $ 484.8 million, generating gross profit of $ 402.8 million, operating income of $ 61.3 million, and net income of $ 58.2 million. dollars. In 2020, those numbers grew to revenues of $ 621.1 million, gross profit of $ 522.8 million, operating profit of $ 40.2 million, and net profit of $ 30.6 million. of dollars. Squarespace revenue grew just over 28% in 2020, compared to 2019. For reference, its pro forma results for 2020 include a modest revenue gain of $ 644.2 million, gross margin of $ 530.5 million, operating loss of $ 246.4 million and net loss of $ 267.7 million. Squarespace has a history of generating cash, including operating cash flow of $ 102.3 million in 2019 and $ 150.0 million in 2020. Company cash flow data explains why Squarespace does not pursue a traditional IPO. Because Squarespace can be self-financing, it does not need to sell shares when it is publicly debuting. As for Squarespace-specific metrics, the company’s “one-time subscriptions” have grown from $ 2.984 million in 2019 to $ 3.656 million in 2020. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown from $ 549.2 million to $ 705 million. $ 5 million in 2020. Squarespace’s ARR grew by around 28.5% in 2020, a faster pace of expansion than its GAAP revenue. According to the company’s filing with the SEC, the company “has completed its estimate of the fair value of its Class A common shares for financial reporting purposes as a weighted average of $ 63.70 per share for shares allocated before March 11, 2021 ”. This should help to be a benchmark price measurement tool for now. Finally, who owns the business? Major shareholders include the founder and CEO of the company, Anthony Casalena, who owns approximately 76% of the class B shares of the company, or 49,086,410 units in total. Accel owns 15,514,196 Class A shares. General Atlantic holds 22,361,073 Class A shares and 4,958,345 Class B shares, while Index Ventures holds 19,460,619 Class A shares. The majority ofvote power rests with the CEO of the company, with 68.2% control. Public market investors will need to check how much they like to have no say in the future direction of the business. Either way, it will be a fascinating start. More shortly.

