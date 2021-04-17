Fitch Ratings Suppresses Positive Outlook on Future Retail Due to RIL Agreement Delay

Fitch Ratings removed the Positive Watch Rating (RWP) on Future Retail, which was placed on both ratings on September 2 last year after FRL announced it was selling its business to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd (RRFLL), an indirect subsidiary of Reliance Industries, the rating agency said.

Fitch Ratings has confirmed the issuer’s default rating of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) at “ C ” and the rating of its $ 500 million 5.6% senior secured notes due 2025 at ` “ C ” while revising the recovery note to “ RR5 ” from “ RR4 ”.

“The removal of the positive rating shows a significant delay in closing the sale, contrary to our previous expectations, after a legal challenge to the agreement by an entity controlled by Amazon.com Inc which indirectly owns 4.8% of FRL “said Fitch.

“FRL may also face more challenges in obtaining the required approvals from shareholders and creditors for the sale. This is because the founding Biyani family’s stake in FRL was reduced following the invocation by the lenders of pledges on FRL shares. “

Fitch said the sale would be credit-positive if completed successfully, although it no longer remains the immediate driver of the rating due to uncertainty over when it will be completed and the potential downside implications. the rating of the very short-term debt restructuring process.

The revised US dollar note recovery note reflects lower recovery estimates after including in the cascade analysis unpaid interest and accrued liabilities on onshore bonds from March 2020, when FRL opted for a moratorium on debt service, authorized by the central bank.

FRL’s issuer default rating of ‘C’ reflects its continued financial strain amid the prolonged impact of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in its higher margin non-food business which faces more restrictions due to its classification as a non-essential category.

“The second wave of the virus in India could further delay the resumption of FRL cash flow in the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) if the brakes are imposed more widely in the country,” Fitch said.

“Failure to obtain lender approval for the one-time restructuring plan or the triggering of a change of control event on its US dollar bonds will also put immediate pressure on liquidity.”