Stock market ends week higher as strong economy outweighs falling bond yields

The bond market did so although it remains uncertain.

Here is what we know. In recent weeks, the economic data has been spectacular. Weekly jobless claims fell to 576,000, the lowest level in the pandemic, consumer inflation rose in March at a faster than expected rate of 2.6% year-on-year, and retail sales in March, boosted by government payments, jumped 9.8% from February. The 10-year Treasury yield responded by falling to 1.536% on Thursday, its lowest trading level since March 12, perhaps a sign that the bond market is concerned about the future trajectory of economic growth.

Normally we worry about the message from the bond markets because we all know it’s always right. This time were not so sure. Equities had a great week, with the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



gaining 400.07 points, or 1.2%, to 34200.67, while the



S&P 500 Index



increased by 1.4%, to 4,185.47, and the



Nasdaq Composite



rose 1.1% to 14,052.34. The S&P 500 and the Dow closed the week at new highs.

Stocks weren’t the only gauge suggesting that growth was the least of the markets’ worries. The amount of inflation recognized in 10-year Inflation-Protected Treasury Securities, or TIPS, remained relatively unchanged at about 2.33% for much of the week. The break-even rate should have fallen if investors were worried about slowing growth. Other pro-growth measures have also failed. The price ratio of copper at the price of gold amounted to nearly its highest level since 2018, another sign that investors are not yet worried about growth. The … drop in 10-year bond yield … was curious, but we wouldn’t read too far, writes Michael Darda, chief economist at MKM Partners.

Yet something knocked him down. Some observers have pointed to the decision of US health regulators to suspend the use of the



Johnson & johnson



vaccine, adding to the risk that the fight against Covid-19 will go awry. The Biden administration has placed new sanctions against Russia, increasing tensions and perhaps stimulating demand for Treasuries as a safe haven. It’s also possible that after yields nearly doubled at the start of the year, investors were simply waiting to see the upward movement complete before buying again. Of course, almost everyone expected a 2% return over the 10 year, often forgetting that financial markets rarely move in a straight line.

More than that, however, the fall in the 10-year yield could be a sign that the bond market is finally starting to take Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at his word: Fed won’t hike rates even if data suggests. .

The market tested the Fed a few weeks ago, says Katie Nixon, investment director for wealth management at Northern Trust. Now the bond market believes the Fed.

And as bond yields stop rising, the market has become a blank slate for investors to voice their views on. Some investors think inflation is coming, so they buy cyclical stocks, observes Evercore ISI technical analyst Rich Ross, while others think inflation will be transient to borrow the Fed’s favorite word and buy growth stocks. Still more have no idea who is right and still worry about coronavirus, so they buy defensive stocks.

And guess what? Everything works. the



IShares Russell 1000 value



the exchange-traded fund (ticker: IWD) gained 1.2% last week, while the



IShares Russell 1000 Growth



ETF (IWF) rose by 1.8% and the



Low volatility Invesco S&P 500



ETF (SPLV) climbed 2%. As the pace of rates slows, the case for almost everything grows, writes Ross.

This will not always be the case, however. Rather than monitoring returns, investors should keep an eye on the price of oil, according to Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, who points out the link between oil prices and reopening of trade. When oil prices rose from less than $ 30 a barrel in April 2020 to their peak of $ 68 on March 8, 2021, economically sensitive sectors followed suit. But when oil fell to $ 59 on April 13, they fell.

Today, oil is gaining strength, and if it continues to rise so should cyclicals. In many ways, the trajectory of oil could be a key determinant of market leadership in the coming months, says Lee.

This time it may even be better than the bond market.

Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]