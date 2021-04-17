TSMC says trade tensions could disrupt supply of chip-based equipment





Photographer: Billy HC Kwok / Bloomberg Photographer: Billy HC Kwok / Bloomberg Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks commerce and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. register here. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chip maker, warned for the first time that trade tensions could disrupt its access to key production equipment and hit its operations, amid growing friction between companies. United States and China. The company, which produces semiconductors for Apple Inc. and other major global technology companies, said in its annual report published Friday that “trade tensions or current protectionist measures could lead to higher prices, or even unavailability, of key equipment.” He highlighted factors such as delays or denials of export licenses, additional export controls and other tariff or non-tariff barriers. TSMC relies on equipment from US suppliers, including Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corp., for production. The company said trade tensions could also prevent it from sourcing the raw materials needed for production, repeating a point it made in the previous annual report. Semiconductors have become a key area of ​​growing competition between the United States and China with chips used in a wide range of products, from missiles to cars to smartphones. China is looking forward to encourage a domestic semiconductor industry to reduce its dependence on foreign technology as the United States tightens control over chip-related exports to the Asian country, including key equipment sales to Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Earlier this week, two Republican U.S. lawmakers – Texas Congressman Michael McCaul and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton – urged state and commerce departments to find a better way “to mitigate the risk of Taiwanese companies providing services and technology to affected entities,” adding that TSMC should not manufacture advanced chips for the military Chinese. The South China Morning Post reported this week that TSMC suspended new orders from Tianjin Phytium Information Technology Co., one of the companies on the United States’ blacklist, is concerned that it may be involved in the construction of supercomputers used by Chinese military actors, its military modernization efforts, or its weapons of destruction. massive. The Taiwanese chipmaker has warned that new measures taken by China to counter U.S. sanctions could affect its operations. In January, China passed a blocking law that “allowed Chinese entities facing damages for a multinational corporation’s compliance with foreign laws to seek civil remedies,” he said. “Measures adopted by an affected country to counter the impacts of actions or regulations of another country could result in significant legal liability to multinational companies, including ours,” TSMC said in the report. Read more: China pushes back US sanctions with new rules Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

