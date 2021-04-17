Polish market is home to gaming companies, says Warsaw Stock Exchange CEO The First News





“We have over 60 (game – PAP) companies listed on our site, more than Tokyo or Seoul, so we are clearly a market leader in terms of the number of game companies listed,” Dietl said.

Albert Zawada / PAP

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) is a leader when it comes to listed game companies, President Marek Dietl said on Bloomberg TV on Friday on the occasion of WSE's 30th anniversary. "We have over 60 (game – PAP) companies listed on our site, more than Tokyo or Seoul, so we are clearly a market leader in terms of the number of game companies listed," Dietl said. According to Bloomberg, WSE trades 56.1% of the games market. The WSE has also developed a fundraising platform for game titles rather than studios or developers, Dietl continued. "There is really a great deal of interest from investors in investing in a particular video game, not in a studio as a whole," he added. The Warsaw Stock Exchange was launched in 1991, just two years after the collapse of communism in Poland. Its first location was more than iconic, as it was located in the former Communist Party headquarters in central Warsaw, which was seen as a symbol of emerging democracy fully embracing the market economy. Dietl also told Bloomberg that the WSE has seen increased interest in trading from individual investors. "Retail investors are absolutely critical to our volumes," said the CEO of the exchange. "About 25 percent of our trading is done by retail investors." "This is up 12% compared to 2019," he added. Explaining the rise, Dietl said that "it seems that during the pandemic people have more money and more to spend on trading and also more time on trading." Individual investors are most interested in the gaming industry and biotech companies, he says, but they are often intraday traders as well. Intraday traders are very short term investors who attempt to close a trade within one day. Dietl also highlighted an increase in social media activity among individual investors, calling them "the new generation of investors". They "have created unofficial investment clubs and are looking for very high risk, high yield stocks." Quoting an inbound report, Dietl said that "if you look at social media and sentiment for particular brands, you can very well predict stock returns." Only five companies were listed on the WSE in April 1991, when it was launched, and that compares to over 400 in the mainstream market today. The WSE joined a group of developed markets in 2018, just 27 years after starting operations.







