Working hard to develop broadband in rural areas





In today’s world, the Internet plays a vital role in our daily life. Whether you use the web to find directions, connect with loved ones, or shop online, it can be difficult to navigate without it. However, many Hoosiers across the state do not have adequate internet service, creating a digital divide between those who have access to it and those who do not. This session, I support legislation to ensure broadband reaches the most underserved areas of our state. For our rural communities to thrive, they must have access to affordable and reliable broadband. Currently, the Internet options available in these areas are slower and more expensive than the services offered to urban and suburban customers. To help bridge the digital divide, the 2021 budget plan includes $ 250 million in rural broadband expansion grants, which would be made available to providers and used to boost access to reliable and affordable internet service. This is a wise allocation of state funding, with a return of between $ 3 and $ 4 for every dollar invested in broadband access. With this, we could see more jobs created and stronger economic growth. Having a broadband connection affects workers who communicate online and children who participate in distance learning. It also directly influences the economy of a small town, allowing businesses to compete on a larger scale. COVID-19 has underscored the fact that we need greater accessibility and reliable service to ensure that our families and businesses can stay connected to the rest of the world. When the pandemic forced us to move most things online, rural areas suffered and had to face more challenges due to lack of internet access. While we are slowly seeing more and more people returning to normal activities, many employers are seeing the benefits of growing their business online. These investments would help connect Hoosiers to more opportunities and resources to succeed in today’s digitally driven world, especially as we continue to overcome disruption caused by COVID-19. Access to a reliable Internet is more important than ever, which is why expanding rural broadband continues to be a priority for Indiana lawmakers. Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about our efforts to develop rural broadband. State Representative Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, represents the 53rd House District, which includes parts of Hancock and Madison counties. Send your comments to [email protected]

