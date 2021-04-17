FIN7 hacking group member sentenced to US prison | Voice of America





SAN FRANCISCO – A Ukrainian national arrested for his role in a hacking group that compromised millions of financial accounts has been sentenced to a decade in prison, US prosecutors said on Friday. Fedir Hladyr, 35, had a high-level role as the manager and systems administrator of a known hacking group at FIN7, authorities said. He was one of three Ukrainians arrested in mid-2018 for hacking more than 100 U.S. businesses and stealing millions of credit and debit card numbers, according to the Justice Department. “The accused and his conspirators compromised millions of financial accounts and caused more than $ 1 billion in losses to Americans and costs to the US economy,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a statement . Hladyr was arrested in Germany and then extradited to Seattle where he pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to commit hacking and wire fraud, authorities said. “This criminal organization numbered more than 70 people organized into business units and teams,” prosecutor Tessa Gorman said in the statement. “This defendant has worked at the intersection of all of these activities and therefore bears heavy responsibility for billions of damages to businesses and individuals.” The Justice Department said members of the “prolific hacking group” were also targeting computer networks in Britain, Australia and France. In the United States alone, FIN7 has stolen “more than 20 million customer card records at more than 6,500 individual point-of-sale terminals at more than 3,600 separate shopping sites,” according to prosecutors. Some of the companies that have publicly disclosed the FIN7 hacks include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chili’s, Arby’s, Red Robin, and Jason’s Deli. “FIN7 carefully crafted e-mail messages that would appear legitimate to employees of a company, and accompanied the e-mails with phone calls intended to further legitimize e-mail,” prosecutors said at the time of the arrests. Once the trapped files attached to emails were opened, they would trigger malware to steal payment card data that was being sold in online underground marketplaces.

