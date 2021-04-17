3 hot healthcare stocks Cathie Wood buys in April





Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, said in December that “the biggest surprises on the upside will come from the genomic space”. She even has an exchange-traded fund (ETF) heavily focused on trying to capitalize on these potential upside surprises with the ARK Genomic Revolution FNB (NYSEMKT: ARKG). But Wood doesn’t want to miss the opportunities with her ETF ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) Is. Here are three hot health stocks she bought for her flagship ETF in April. 1. Beam Therapeutics Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF collected shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) on six different days so far this month. The company is not yet the preferred biotech of the well-known investor, but it is certainly a biotech that it really loves. Beam Therapeutics is the pioneer of a type of gene editing called basic editing. This approach makes it possible to modify a single DNA base, which is the most finely targeted way possible to modify a gene. The company uses the analogy of scissors and pencils to describe what it does. It compares existing methods of gene editing to scissors cutting the genome, while basic editing is like using pencils to erase and rewrite one “letter” (or base) in the genome at a time. To be sure, Beam Therapeutics is not yet very far with its technology. Biotechnology does not have clinical trial programs. Its most advanced preclinical candidate, BEAM-101, targets the treatment of rare blood diseases, beta-thalassemia and sickle cell anemia. clinical testing stage. Wood isn’t the only investor who loves Beam Therapeutics. The company has a market capitalization of around $ 4.6 billion, although it is years away from having a product approved. This shows how much enthusiasm has arisen for Beam’s basic editing approach. It is certainly a risky stock, but one that could pay huge dividends if the core edition offers its potential. 2. Fate Therapeutics Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is already among the top 10 holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. It could also move up the list of Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF, which has bought biotech stocks three times so far in April. The company is focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies targeting cancer and immune disorders. Fate’s approach is to use renewable master-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Pluripotent stem cells are unique in that they can develop into any type of cell. Biotechnology technology makes it possible to produce “ready-to-use” immunotherapies based on these induced pluripotent stem cells. Fate’s pipeline currently includes four iPSC programs in early clinical testing for the treatment of seven different cancer indications. Its most advanced candidate, however, is ProTmune – an therapy derived from donor cells in the Phase 2 hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) test. The biotech announced promising first results from Phase 1 studies of two of its iPSC candidates in December 2020. Its share price has almost tripled in the past 12 months mainly thanks to these updates. 3.10x genomics 10x genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) Only listed a few places outside of the top 10 holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. ETF ARK Innovation has also bought the stock five days so far this month. 10x Genomics currently ranks 16th for this ETF. The company’s Chrome technology is boosting genetic research by allowing scientists to explore single cells in ways that were not possible in the past. Its Visium platform allows researchers to see how different cells interact with each other in tissues. 10x systems are used by 98 of the world’s 100 largest research institutes. They are also used by 19 of the 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company’s technology has made important discoveries in several diseases, including COVID-19 and cystic fibrosis. Wood is probably particularly attracted to 10x genomics because of its huge market opportunity. The company estimates that its addressable market for life sciences research is approximately $ 15 billion, with an additional potential of $ 10 billion in downstream applications for in situ analysis (the sequencing of molecules in their native tissue). With a market cap of nearly $ 21 billion, 10x Genomics should still have plenty of room to grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







