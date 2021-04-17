TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. concludes its initial public offering

SAN FRANCISCO AND FORT WORTH, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (the Company), a new blank check company incorporated as an exempt Cayman Islands company formed for the purpose of merger, share swap, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, one or more business reorganizations, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 Class A common shares and the issuance of 5,000,000 Class common shares A additional following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option of the underwriters. The offering price was $ 10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $ 400,000,000, before the deduction of subscription discounts and commissions and other offering costs payable by the Company. . The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol YTPG on April 14, 2021.
The Company focuses on sponsoring the public listing of a company that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for, strong environmental, social and governance policies.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., JP Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint bookkeepers for the offering, and Northland Securities, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.
The offer has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, email: prospectus .cpdg @ db.com; phone: (800) 503-4611; JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: [email protected], tel: (866) 803-9204; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: [email protected], tel: (866) 471-2526.
A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on April 13, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any State. or a jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the intended use of the net proceeds of the initial public offering. There can be no assurance that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering of the Company. company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.
TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by TPG Pace Group for the purpose of concluding a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more companies. The strategy of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. is to identify and acquire companies that are best suited to generate strong returns in a public market environment with, or with the potential for, strong environmental, social and governance policies.
About TPG Pace Group
TPG Pace Group is the company’s dedicated permanent capital platform, established in 2015 for the purpose of sponsoring special purpose acquisition companies and other permanent capital solutions for businesses. Since then, the platform has successfully listed seven PSPCs, completed three transactions, and announced two transactions. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and very flexible capital base, which allows us to seek transactions in all sectors and geographies. The creation of TPG Pace Group builds on TPG’s efforts to develop its private equity offering by serving different return profiles and product types.