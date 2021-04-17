TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. concludes its initial public offering





SAN FRANCISCO AND FORT WORTH, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (the Company), a new blank check company incorporated as an exempt Cayman Islands company formed for the purpose of merger, share swap, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, one or more business reorganizations, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 Class A common shares and the issuance of 5,000,000 Class common shares A additional following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option of the underwriters. The offering price was $ 10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $ 400,000,000, before the deduction of subscription discounts and commissions and other offering costs payable by the Company. . The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol YTPG on April 14, 2021. The Company focuses on sponsoring the public listing of a company that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for, strong environmental, social and governance policies. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., JP Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint bookkeepers for the offering, and Northland Securities, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers. The offer has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, email: prospectus .cpdg @ db.com; phone: (800) 503-4611; JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: [email protected], tel: (866) 803-9204; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: [email protected], tel: (866) 471-2526. A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on April 13, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any State. or a jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the intended use of the net proceeds of the initial public offering. There can be no assurance that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering of the Company. company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. About TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by TPG Pace Group for the purpose of concluding a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more companies. The strategy of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. is to identify and acquire companies that are best suited to generate strong returns in a public market environment with, or with the potential for, strong environmental, social and governance policies. About TPG Pace Group TPG Pace Group is the company’s dedicated permanent capital platform, established in 2015 for the purpose of sponsoring special purpose acquisition companies and other permanent capital solutions for businesses. Since then, the platform has successfully listed seven PSPCs, completed three transactions, and announced two transactions. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and very flexible capital base, which allows us to seek transactions in all sectors and geographies. The creation of TPG Pace Group builds on TPG’s efforts to develop its private equity offering by serving different return profiles and product types.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos