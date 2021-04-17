Expert warns S&P to drop 35%, trail bonds

John Hussman is sounding the alarm again, warning stocks could fall 25-35% in the near term.

His concerns stem from the high valuations and the amount of leverage in the market.

He also said investors were probably looking at two decades of negative S&P 500 returns.

Stocks this month appear to be hitting a new high just about every day as they continue their ascent from the depths of one of the most vicious crashes in the history of the market.

Enjoy as it lasts.

That’s the message from famous market bear John Hussman, anyway.

Hussman, the chairman of the Hussman Investment Trust, warned in a Monday note that stocks have “ largely ” taken into account the coming economic recovery and skyrocketing valuations S&P 500 for two decades of negative average annual returns.

“When a good measure of market valuation rises, the extra return you celebrate has just been taken out of the future,” Hussman wrote. “When a good measure of market valuation collapses, the lost return you experience has also been added in the future. It’s important to know where you stand in this cycle.”

For Hussman, we currently find ourselves at a disadvantage, looking down on low yields as valuations remain stretched and stocks outperform.

But Hussman also recognized the importance of the reliability of a valuation indicator. The one he likes the most is the price / income ratio, shown below, due to his track record of projecting future total market returns after factoring in dividends. the report is at 3.07, higher than the dot-com bubble levels.

Given today’s disproportionate price / income valuation, Hussman seems to see a fair probability of two decades of negative returns or, at best, very low returns for the S&P 500. This despite strong economic growth. that most, including him, expect in the future.

He pointed to the returns after the dot-com crash in 2000 as a precedent.

“In the 9 years between the bubble peak in 2000 and the market bottom in 2009, S&P 500 revenues have grown at an annual rate of 4.8% per year,” he said. “During that time, however, the index’s price-to-income ratio slumped from 2.36 to just 0.68.

Below is Hussman’s current outlook on 12-year expected returns for several asset classes. The best opportunities he sees are in corporate bonds and utilities.





Hussman Fund







In the shorter term, Hussman also expects the S&P 500 to crash 25-35% despite the uptrend on the outlook for economic growth that will be “driven by nothing more than the sudden concerted effort of overworked investors to. sell, and the need for a significant price adjustment in order to entice the few buyers to take the other camp. “

He said high valuations and the amount of leverage in the market are fueling those concerns. But he also said he sees an early deterioration in market factors such as scale, leadership, price-volume behavior and participation.

Hussman’s background and his views in context

While Hussman’s view that the S&P 500 would fall 25-35% is more extreme than the smallest declines others might expect the index to move up, Hussman is confident in his views. on prolonged valuations and low future returns in the face of future growth.

Bank of America this week raised its estimate of S&P 500 earnings per share for this year on the back of its economists’ more optimistic view of the recovery, but refused to increase his target price of 3,800 with him because of where the evaluations are. The target implies a drop of 9% from current levels and is at the bottom of the scale compared to other major banks. They also expect a meager 2% annual return from the benchmark over the next 10 years.

The bank also stressed the importance of valuation in determining long-term returns. Over 10 years, valuation can explain 80% of the reasons why future returns will behave the way they do.





Bank of America







Morgan Stanley also said on Monday that the economic recovery was mostly integrated and that stocks were starting to enter a mid-cycle phase earlier than expected.

For the uninitiated, Hussman has repeatedly made headlines by predicting a stock market decline exceeding 60% and predicting a full decade of negative stock returns. And as the stock market continued to rise, it persisted with its doomsday calls.

But before you dismiss Hussman as a wobbly permanent bear, consider his background, which he broke down in a recent blog post. Here are the arguments he sets out:

He predicted in March 2000 that tech stocks would fall 83%, then the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index lost 83% “to improbable accuracy” in a period from 2000 to 2002.

Predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would likely see negative total returns over the next decade, which it did.

Predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 could lose 40%, then it lost 55% in the subsequent collapse from 2007 to 2009.

However, recent Hussman returns have been less than stellar. Its strategic growth fund is down about 46% since December 2010, although it has grown by more than 12% in the past year.

Still, the amount of bearish evidence unearthed by Hussman continues to increase. Of course, there may still be some returns to be made in this market cycle, but at what point does the growing risk of a crash become too unbearable?

That’s a question investors will need to answer and a question Hussman will clearly continue to explore in the meantime.