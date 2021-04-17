Solvang declares first stage drought emergency as rainfall remains low | Local News

Solvang has declared a first-stage drought emergency to encourage people to conserve water after below-normal rainfall in the state where officials are once again closely monitoring drought conditions.

the municipal Council also agreed to authorize the purchase of additional water after hearing that State water project deliveries to customers will be a small percentage of allocations.

The first phase of drought emergency calls on Solvang residents to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15% and add mandatory measures due to drought conditions in California and Santa Barbara County.

“In general, the main objective is to communicate with our residents and customers, let them know that we are in a water shortage and that drought conditions have developed and to ask for a voluntary reduction of 15%”, a said Matt van der Linden, audience. city ​​works director and engineer. “We found that in the past with drought, residents didn’t cut 15%, but they did and it helped a lot.”

the United States Drought Monitor called the county a moderate drought state, the second of a six-stage intensity level ranging from unusually dry to exceptionally drought.

February, usually the month with the heaviest rainfall, marked the fourth driest February in the last 127 years, with 2021 being the 56th driest year to date, according to the Drought Monitor.

Santa Barbara County counts show precipitation to be 50% of normal.

“This is worrying for the long term,” said Tom Fayram of the Santa Barbara County Water Resources Division. “We are very dry and our supply situation is very worrying.”

While the State Water Project’s deliveries are only expected to be 5%, Fayram said he was eager to see what next winter brings in terms of precipitation.

“It is certainly a concern for the water supply. Our winter is practically over, ”said Fayram. “If we don’t get rain next year, we’ll be eerily close to where we entered the latest drought, which some might claim we still are in.

This latest drought started in 2012, he said.

“What we don’t know, but what we are told is that droughts are going to be longer and more severe with climate change, and of course rainstorms could be more severe, too,” he said. declared Fayram.

Solvang’s step one measures also limit watering the lawn until nightfall – 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for schools and parks – and encourages restaurants to serve a glass of water only on request.

Residents should use sprinklers only between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. from March to October.

Other measures include requiring people to use commercial car washing facilities and to avoid watering driveways, except in health and safety situations.

The State Water Project typically supplies around 50% of Solvang’s water, with most of the rest pumped from wells.

In early December, the state released a forecast calling for a 10% allocation to members of the State Water Project, generally a conservative estimate.

However, the revised estimate turned out to be even lower, just 5% of the allocation, which is the historic low last seen in 2013.

“With this allocation dropping from 10% to 5%, it really creates problems for us,” said van der Linden.

He recommended spending up to $ 400,000 and securing an additional 400-600 acres of water for the city to boost supply. One acre foot of water adds up to 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land – about the size of a football field – 1 foot deep.

This is not the first time that Solvang has sought to purchase additional water.

During the 2012 to 2017 drought, the city purchased over 2,000 square feet of additional water “to get through this time and not have a dramatic impact on our residents and businesses,” according to van der Linden.

